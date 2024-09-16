FSTEC Panel to Explore Hi Auto's Impact on Drive-Thru Efficiency and Workforce Experience

Hi Auto's voice AI solution, which is deployed at large US Quick Service Restaurant brands such as Checkers and Rally's, Bojangles, and Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, is now also expanding internationally with a deployment at Burger King restaurants in New Zealand

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Auto , a leader in AI-powered voice technology for the restaurant industry, is set to spotlight its voice assistant at the FSTEC conference, taking place in Grapevine, Texas, on September 16-18, 2024. The event will include a unique panel discussion titled "The Art of Voice AI: Brand Adoption and Scalability," scheduled for September 17.

The panel, moderated by Roy Baharav, CEO and Co-Founder of Hi Auto, will bring together industry leaders to discuss how voice AI is transforming restaurant operations at scale while enhancing employee satisfaction. Panelists include Richard Del Valle, Chief Information Officer at Bojangles, Stephen Brown, Head of Operations Services at Antares Restaurant Group, the Burger King franchisee in New Zealand, and Carl Nank, Former Vice President of Corporate Operations at Jack in the Box, and a member of the Hi Auto Advisory Board.

Hi Auto's voice AI order-taking technology is recognized for its industry-leading 95% accuracy rate and a proven track record of success in hundreds of US restaurants, including major chains such as Checkers and Rally's, Bojangles, and Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. The solution is also being implemented at Burger King restaurants in New Zealand. The expansion in New Zealand demonstrates the technology's versatility and its ability to support guests, employees, and operations across different markets.

The panel will delve into how Hi Auto's customers have successfully leveraged voice AI across multiple restaurant locations, focusing on employee engagement, seamless integration into daily operations, and the tangible benefits realized from this technology.

A key advantage of Hi Auto's voice AI is its ability to work collaboratively with drive-thru restaurant staff. By handling routine tasks and reducing the pressure on employees during peak hours, the AI assistant allows team members to focus on delivering superior customer service. This not only improves operational efficiency but also contributes to higher employee morale and job satisfaction—a crucial factor in maintaining a motivated workforce.

"Our team has experienced significant benefits from Hi Auto's voice AI. The system not only fills staffing gaps but also enhances the overall work environment by allowing our employees to focus on what they do best—providing great service," said Richard Del Valle, CIO of Bojangles. "What's been most impressive is how the AI seamlessly integrates with our operations without compromising the guest experience. In fact, we've seen improvements in customer interactions, and our service quality has remained consistently high. For us, this technology is a game-changer, offering both operational efficiency and a better experience for our staff and customers alike."

Restaurant professionals attending FSTEC are encouraged to join this insightful panel to learn from the first movers in voice AI adoption and discover how this technology can be scaled to enhance the drive-thru experience for guests and restaurant employee satisfaction across the industry.

