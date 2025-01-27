Fueling Partner Growth: Panaya Launches Comprehensive Online Partner Certification Program

Empowers partners in digital transformation with a self-paced certification program, featuring the new Panaya Test Automation certification

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based AI-Powered Smart Testing and Change Intelligence for ERP, CRM, and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announces today the launch of its online Training Certification Program designed for System Integrators and business partners.

To fuel our partnerships, we offer an online certification program to equip our global business partners with the expertise needed to leverage Panaya's AI-powered, all-in-one smart testing and change intelligence platform. The new program empowers partners to deliver projects faster, drive innovation, and maximize revenues and margins.

The new online certification program features hands-on training on Panaya's Smart Testing, Impact Analysis and the new AI-Powered Codeless Test Automation, solidifying Panaya's position as the go-to SaaS platform for Cross-Application Testing and Change Intelligence and reinforces Panaya's position as the industry frontrunner in test management, test automation and change intelligence, having maintained its status as a G2 leader for 17 consecutive quarters.

"We are excited to provide our partners and their customers with the type of experience they've come accustomed to with Panaya, where ease-of-use and an outstanding user experience is part of everything we do". said Shabi Levi, Head of Global Channels and Alliances at Panaya, "These certifications empower System Integrators to take full advantage of Panaya's AI-powered smart testing and change intelligence platform, driving more projects, faster, with more reliable results for their clients."

Panaya's Test Automation Certification enables Business Partners to implement and service Panaya AI-Powered Test Automation. Panaya Codeless Test Automation is designed specifically for ERP & Cloud Business Packaged Applications, empowering companies to accelerate testing processes, optimize resources and embrace cloud technologies all on one user-friendly SaaS Platform.

"Our vision is to make it as easy as possible for our partners to grow, as fast and as risk-free as possible," said Shabi, "With this new certification program partners can onboard quickly and be able to service their clients right away. Getting certified on Panaya's solutions opens so many business opportunities for SIs as well as being proficient on the latest solutions in the market, positioning them as innovators in their field."

By partnering with Panaya, you unlock a wealth of opportunities to excel in ERP and cloud business application projects.

For more information about Panaya's partner certification programs visit our Partners Page: https://www.panaya.com/partners/ or contact your dedicated Partner Success Manager.

To learn more about Panaya Test Automation visit: www.panaya.com/testing/test-automation

For media inquiries, contact Amos Bergerbest [email protected]

About Panaya

Panaya, a SaaS-based company certified by SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce.com, offers an all-in-one platform for Smart Testing solutions and Change Intelligence tailored for ERP, CRM, and cloud business applications. Panaya accelerates and de-risks digital landscapes with AI-powered Test Automation, Test Management, and Impact Analysis. Panaya's focus on ease of use and an intuitive interface ensures seamless collaboration between business and IT, empowering business users and IT professionals to gain real-time visibility and control over their projects. This capability enables faster releases and continuous delivery of high-quality software.

Since its founding in 2006, over 3,000 companies across 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have trusted Panaya to drive rapid, quality testing and change management in their enterprise business applications.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636386/panaya_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Panaya