G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL REPORTS HIGHEST SALES AND A RECORD HIGH WITH ALL PROFIT PARAMETERS IN 2025

THE COMPANY REPORTS RECORD HIGH ANNUAL PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF NIS 116.6 MILLION (US$ 36. 5 MILLION)

YAVNE, Israel, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (TASE: WILF) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

Sales increased by 6.0% to NIS 610.6 million (US$ 191.4 million) from NIS 575.8 million (US$ 180.5 million) in fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit increased by 8.4% year-over-year to NIS 174.8 million (US$ 54.9 million).

Operating profit increased by 35.6% year-over-year to NIS 74.4 million (US$ 23.3 million).

Income before taxes on income increased by 25.8% year-over-year to NIS 116.6 million (US$ 36.5 million).

Net profit increased by 28.6% year-over-year to NIS 90.4 million (US$ 28.3 million).

Basic earnings per share of NIS 6.50 (US$ 2.04).

Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 124.2 million (US$ 38.9 million) as of December 31, 2025.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger Chairman and Joseph Williger CEO, commented: "We are proud to conclude 2025 with record results, reporting the highest annual sales and the strongest performance across all profit measures in the Company's history. These achievements reflect the consistent execution of our strategic plan throughout the year — including strengthening our commercial terms with suppliers and customers, focusing on a more profitable product mix, expanding our product portfolio, and maintaining high product availability to meet growing demand. Throughout 2025, we demonstrated resilience and operational excellence, delivering steady growth in sales while significantly improving margins and profitability. Our record income before taxes and net profit underscore the strength of our business model and our disciplined financial management. A key strategic milestone for the Company is the construction of our new state-of-the-art refrigerated logistics center. This advanced facility is expected to become operational during the second half of 2026 and will serve as a major growth engine for the coming years. The new logistics center will substantially enhance our storage and distribution capabilities, improve operational efficiencies, support entry into new product categories — particularly frozen and chilled products — and enable us to scale our business to meet increasing demand. We also continue to operate against a complex and evolving security backdrop in Israel and the region, including a joint military operation launched by the State of Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, referred to by Israel as "Lion's Roar" and by the United States as "Epic Fury." Despite these challenges, the Company has maintained full business continuity, with no material disruption to its operations, including the consistent supply of goods and ongoing distribution to customers. Our ability to sustain routine operations during such periods reflects the resilience of our organization, the strength of our supply chain, and the dedication of our employees. We remain hopeful for an improvement in the security situation and for a future of stability, prosperity, and peace across the region. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to continue generating sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders, supported by our strong financial position, experienced management team, and strategic investments in infrastructure and product expansion".

Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for fiscal year 2025 increased by 6.0% to NIS 610.6 million (US$ 191.4 million) from NIS 575.8 million (US$ 180.5 million) recorded in fiscal year 2024. The Company attributes the growth in sales primarily to an increase in inventory levels and improved product availability, which supported the growing demand for its products. The increase also reflects higher demand for the Company's products.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2025 increased by 8.4% to NIS 174.8 million (US$ 54.8 million), or 28.6% of revenues, from NIS 161.3 million (US$ 50.6 million), or 28.0% of revenues recorded in fiscal year 2024. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were due to the Company's efforts to improve its commercial terms with its customers and suppliers, focus on selling a more profitable products portfolio and due to favorable exchange rates compared to 2024.

Selling expenses for fiscal year 2025 increased by 4.1% to NIS 71.7 million (US$ 22.5 million), or 11.7% of revenues, from NIS 68.9 million (US$ 21.6 million), or 12.0% of revenues recorded in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to employee compensation tied to the Company's sales performance, as well as an increase in transportation and other logistics costs.

General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2025 increased by 9.9% to NIS 28.8 million (US$ 9.0 million), or 4.7% of revenues, from NIS 26.2 million (US$ 8.2 million), or 4.5% of revenues recorded in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the provision for profit-based compensation to senior management resulting from the higher operating profit and the results of the share-based payment program.

Operating profit before other expenses (income) for fiscal year 2025 increased by 12.2% to NIS 74.3 million (US$ 23.3 million), or 12.2% of revenues, from NIS 66.3 million (US$ 20.8 million), or 11.5% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

There were no other expenses for fiscal year 2025. Other expenses for the corresponding period in 2024 were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.5 million), primarily related to an agreement the Company reached with the Israel Competition Authority to pay an administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2024.

Operating profit for fiscal year 2025 increased by 35.6% to NIS 74.4 million (US$ 23.3 million), or 12.2% of revenues, from NIS 54.9 million (US$ 17.2 million), or 9.5% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2024. This increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and a reduction in operating expenses compared to sales being offset by the administrative fine of NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.6 million).

Financial income, net for fiscal year 2025 totaled NIS 42.2 million (US$ 13.2 million), compared to NIS 37.8 million (US$ 11.8 million) recorded in fiscal year 2024. Financial income, net, for fiscal year 2025 was comprised mainly of the revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 33.0 million (US$ 10.3 million) and interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 10.6 million (US$ 3.3 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for fiscal year 2025 was NIS 116.6 million (US$ 36.5 million), compared to NIS 92.7 million (US$ 29.1 million) in fiscal year 2024.

Willi-Food's net profit in fiscal year 2025 was NIS 90.4 million (US$ 28.3 million), or NIS 6.49 (US$ 2.04) per share, compared to NIS 70.3 million (US$ 22.0 million), or NIS 5.07 (US$ 1.6) per share, recorded in fiscal year 2024.

Willi-Food ended fiscal year 2025 with NIS 124.2 million (US$ 38.9 million) in cash and cash equivalents. Net cash from operating activities in fiscal year 2025 was NIS 58.8 million (US$ 18.4 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of December 2025 was NIS 655.1 million (US$ 205.4 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The conversion from New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the exchange rate of US$ 1.00 to NIS 3.190 as of December 31, 2025. The use of US$ is solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers, and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not materialize; inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates, especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate; payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one or more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in political, economic, and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel; economic conditions in the Company's core markets; delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient to cover losses of product liability claims; risks associated with product liability claims; and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI‑FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









December 31,

December 31, 2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4 NIS

US dollars (*) (in thousands) ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents 124,158

122,938

38,921

38,539 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 124,591

123,189

39,057

38,617 Trade receivables, Net 181,762

171,331

56,979

53,709 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 2,244

7,384

703

2,315 Inventories, Net 94,074

98,234

29,490

30,794 Current tax assets 1,585

744

497

233 Total current assets 528,414

523,820

165,647

164,207















Non-current assets













Property, plant and equipment 201,692

168,217

63,226

52,733 Less -Accumulated depreciation 63,468

58,349

19,896

18,291

138,224

109,868

43,330

34,442















Right of use asset 4,562

4,814

1,430

1,509 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 49,067

47,842

15,381

14,997 Goodwill 36

36

11

10 Total non-current assets 191,889

162,560

60,152

50,958

















720,303

686,380

225,799

215,165 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES













Current liabilities













Current maturities of lease liabilities 2,191

2,179

687

683 Trade payables 23,291

28,203

7,301

8,841 Employee Benefits 4,861

4,532

1,524

1,421 Other payables and accrued expenses 17,438

25,015

5,466

7,842 Total current liabilities 47,781

59,929

14,978

18,787















Non-current liabilities













Lease liabilities 2,739

2,521

859

790 Deferred taxes 13,331

9,888

4,179

3,100 Retirement benefit obligation 1,361

1,102

427

345 Total non-current liabilities 17,431

13,511

5,465

4,235















Shareholders' equity













Share capital 1,492

1,491

467

467 Additional paid in capital 174,700

173,062

54,765

54,251 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit (256)

(256)

(81)

(80) Capital fund 247

247

77

77 Retained earnings 479,536

439,024

150,325

137,625 Treasury shares (628)

(628)

(197)

(197) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 655,091

612,940

205,356

192,143

















720,303

686,380

225,799

215,165 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI‑FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









For the year ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4 NIS

US dollars (*) In thousands (except per share and share data)















Sales 610,605

575,795

191,412

180,500 Cost of sales 435,781

414,461

136,609

129,925















Gross profit 174,824

161,334

54,803

50,575 Operating costs and expenses:













Selling expenses 71,721

68,893

22,483

21,597 General and administrative expenses 28,767

26,165

9,018

8,202 Operating profit before other expenses (income) 74,336

66,276

23,302

20,776















Other expenses (income) (95)

11,402

(31)

3,574















Operating profit 74,431

54,874

23,333

17,202















Financial income 44,784

39,741

14,039

12,458 Financial expense 2,628

1,933

824

606 Total Financial income 42,156

37,808

13,215

11,852















Income before taxes on income 116,587

92,682

36,548

29,054 Taxes on income 26,156

22,367

8,199

7,012















Profit for the period 90,431

70,315

28,349

22,042































Earnings per share:













Basic earnings per share 6.50

5.07

2.04

1.59 Diluted earnings per share 6.50

5.07

2.04

1.59































Shares used in computation of basic EPS 13,906,412

13,874,334

13,906,412

13,874,334 Shares used in computation of diluted EPS 13,913,507

13,874,334

13,913,507

13,874,334 Actual number of shares 13,906,412

13,874,334

13,906,412

13,874,334















(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI‑FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















For the year ended

For the year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4



NIS

US dollars (*)



In thousands

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Profit from continuing operations 90,431

70,315

28,349

22,042

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing

operating activities (Appendix A) (31,630)

(27,342)

(9,916)

(8,572)

Net cash from continuing operating activities 58,801

42,973

18,433

13,470





































CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Acquisition of property plant and equipment (5,801)

(5,414)

(1,818)

(1,697)

Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction (28,172)

(43,332)

(8,833)

(13,584)

Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment 95

552

31

173

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 29,750

2,482

9,326

778

Net cash used in continuing investing activities (4,128)

(45,712)

(1,294)

(14,330)



















CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Lease liability payments (1,879)

(2,322)

(589)

(728)

Dividend (49,919)

(9,982)

(15,649)

(3,129)

Net cash used to continuing financing activities (51,798)

(12,304)

(16,238)

(3,857)



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,875

(15,043)

901

(4,717)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 122,938

137,466

38,539

43,093

Exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents (1,655)

515

(519)

161

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 124,158

122,938

38,921

38,537

































(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.



G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:









For the year ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4 NIS

US dollars (*) In thousands















Increase in deferred income taxes 3,443

5,020

1,079

1,574 Unrealized gains on marketable securities (32,377)

(25,207)

(10,149)

(7,902) Depreciation and amortization 5,617

(**) 5,177

1,761

(**) 1,623 Depreciation expense on right-to-use assets 2,361

(**) 2,125

740

(**) 666 Stock based payment 1,639

473

514

148 Capital gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (95)

(263)

(31)

(83) Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents 1,655

(515)

519

(161)































Changes in assets and liabilities:













Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables 17,212

18,047

5,396

5,657 Decrease (increase) in inventories 4,160

(35,759)

1,304

(11,210)































Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other

payables and other current liabilities (11,901)

21,026

(3,731)

6,591 Cash generated used in operations (8,286)

(9,876)

(2,598)

(3,097) Income tax paid (23,344)

(17,466)

(7,318)

(5,475) Net cash flows used in operating activities (31,630)

(27,342)

(9,916)

(8,572)















(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars. (**) Reclassified

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.

Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer

(+972) 8-932-1000

[email protected]

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SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.