G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THE RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2026

GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 9.7% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2025

YAVNE, Israel, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Sales increased by 8.3% to NIS 157.0 million (US$ 49.6 million) from NIS 144.8 million (US$ 45.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit increased by 9.7% year-over-year to NIS 49.0 million (US$ 15.5 million).

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2026 is NIS 20.0 million (US$ 6.3 million).

Net profit increased by 3.0% year-over-year to NIS 20.1 million (US$ 6.3 million).

Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.44 (US$ 0.5).

Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 274.1 million (US$ 86.6 million) as of March 31, 2026.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger, Chairman and Joseph Williger, CEO, commented: "We are pleased to begin 2026 with a strong first quarter, reflecting continued growth in both sales and profitability, driven by the consistent execution of our strategic plan.

During the quarter, we remained focused on a more profitable product mix, while ensuring high product availability to support growing demand and further strengthen our relationships with customers and suppliers. In addition, the appreciation of the NIS against the U.S. dollar and the Euro supported our cost structure as an importer, enabling us to offer competitive pricing and deliver strong value to consumers.

We continue to advance the construction of our new refrigerated logistics center. However, due to delays resulting from the ongoing war situation, the expected completion and commencement of operations of the facility is currently anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2026. We believe the new logistics center will support the Company's future growth and improve its operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic and confident in our ability to continue generating sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 8.3% to NIS 157.0 million (US$ 49.6 million) from NIS 144.8 million (US$ 45.8 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in sales was attributed to improved product availability for customers and growing demand for the company's products.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 9.7% to NIS 49.0 million (US$ 15.5 million), or 31.2% of revenues, from NIS 44.6 million (US$ 14.1 million), or 30.8% of revenues recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was primarily attributable to the increase in sales, improved purchase prices of the Company's products, resulting in part from the strengthening of the NIS against the U.S. dollar and the Euro, and the Company's focus on selling a more profitable product portfolio.

Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 22.0% to NIS 20.9 million (US$ 6.6 million), or 13.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 17.1 million (US$ 5.4 million), or 11.8% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to an increase in advertising.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 6.4% to NIS 8.0 million (US$ 2.5 million), or 5.1% of revenues, from NIS 7.6 million (US$ 2.4 million), or 5.2% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher payroll expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2026 was NIS 20.0 million (US$ 6.3 million), or 12.8% of revenues, remaining at the same level as in the first quarter of 2025.

Financial income, net increased to NIS 5.7 million (US$ 1.8 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2026 compared to NIS 5.2 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025. Financial income, net for the first quarter of 2026 comprised mainly of income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to a fair value in an amount of NIS 2.9 million (US$ 0.9 million) and interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 2.8 million (US$ 0.9 million).

Income before taxes in the first quarter of 2026 was NIS 25.7 million (US$ 8.1 million) compared to NIS 25.1 million (US$ 7.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

Net profit in the first quarter of 2026 was NIS 20.1 million (US$ 6.3 million), or NIS 1.44 (US$ 0.5) per share, compared to NIS 19.5 million (US$ 6.2 million), or NIS 1.41 (US$ 0.5) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2026 with NIS 274.1 million (US$ 86.6 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2026 was NIS 22.4 million (US$ 7.1 million).

Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2026 was NIS 653.8 million (US$ 206.6 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2026, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.165 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31 March 31, December 31 2 0 2 6 2 0 2 5 2025 2 0 2 6 2 0 2 5 2025 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 145,483 116,870 124,158 45,966 36,926 39,228 Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss 128,636 117,120 124,591 40,643 37,005 39,365 Trade receivables, Net 181,738 172,919 181,762 57,421 54,635 57,429 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 3,967 7,287 2,244 1,253 2,302 709 Inventories, Net 92,313 123,152 94,074 29,167 38,911 29,723 Current tax assets 1,823 - 1,585 576 - 501 Total current assets 553,960 537,348 528,414 175,026 169,779 166,955













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 212,426 179,515 201,692 67,117 56,719 63,726 Less -Accumulated depreciation 65,009 59,679 63,468 20,540 18,856 20,053

147,417 119,836 138,224 46,577 37,863 43,673













Right of use asset 3,914 4,838 4,562 1,237 1,529 1,441 Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss 42,084 50,332 49,067 13,297 15,903 15,503 Goodwill 36 36 36 11 11 11 Total non-current assets 193,451 175,042 191,889 61,122 55,306 60,628















747,411 712,390 720,303 236,148 225,085 227,583 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 2,123 1,939 2,191 671 613 692 Short-term credit from banks 4,121 - - 1,302 - - Trade payables 25,364 35,047 23,291 8,014 11,073 7,359 Employees Benefits 6,974 5,904 4,861 2,204 1,865 1,536 Other payables and accrued expenses 39,594 52,916 17,438 12,510 16,719 5,510 Total current liabilities 78,176 95,806 47,781 24,701 30,270 15,097













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 2,210 2,730 2,739 698 863 865 Deferred taxes 11,864 9,706 13,331 3,748 3,067 4,212 Retirement benefit obligation 1,361 1,102 1,361 430 349 430 Total non-current liabilities 15,435 13,538 17,431 4,876 4,279 5,507













Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,492 1,491 1,492 471 471 471 Additional paid in capital 175,288 173,614 174,700 55,383 54,854 55,197 Remeasurement of the net liability in

respect of defined benefit (256) (256) (256) (81) (81) (81) Capital fund 247 247 247 78 78 78 Retained earnings 477,657 428,578 479,536 150,918 135,412 151,512 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (198) (198) (198) Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 653,800 603,046 655,091 206,571 190,536 206,979















747,411 712,390 720,303 236,148 225,085 227,583 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three months

ended

March 31, Three months

ended

March 31, 2 0 2 6 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 6 2 0 2 5 NIS US dollars (*) In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales 156,891 144,843 49,571 45,764 Cost of sales 107,939 100,215 34,104 31,664









Gross profit 48,952 44,628 15,467 14,100









Operating costs and expenses:







Selling expenses 20,884 17,111 6,598 5,406 General and administrative expenses 8,043 7,558 2,541 2,388 Operating profit 20,025 19,959 6,328 6,306









Financial income 6,114 5,491 1,932 1,735 Financial expense (395) (320) (125) (101)









Total financial income 5,719 5,171 1,807 1,634









Income before taxes on income 25,744 25,130 8,135 7,940 Taxes on income (5,661) (5,625) (1,789) (1,777)









Profit for the period 20,083 19,505 6,346 6,163









Earnings per share:







Basic earnings per share 1.44 1.41 0.46 0.44 Diluted earnings per share 1.44 1.39 0.46 0.44









Shares used in computation of

basic EPS 13,906,412 13,877,447 13,906,412 13,877,447 Shares used in computation of

diluted EPS 13,913,507 13,988,885 13,913,507 13,988,885 Actual number of shares 13,906,412 13,877,447 13,906,412 13,877,447 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three months

ended

March 31, Three months

ended

March 31,

2 0 2 6 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 6 2 0 2 5

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data) CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Profit from continuing operations 20,083 19,505 6,346 6,163 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing

operating activities (Appendix A) 2,311 (19,194) 730 (6,064) Net cash from continuing operating activities 22,394 311 7,076 99



















CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of property plant and equipment (1,049) (529) (331) (167) Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction (9,685) (10,769) (3,060) (3,403) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 6,072 5,140 1,918 1,624 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (4,662) (6,158) (1,473) (1,946)









CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Lease liability payments (597) (580) (189) (183) Short term credit from banks 4,121 - 1,302 - Net cash from (used in) continuing financing activities 3,524 (580) 1,113 (183)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,256 (6,427) 6,716 (2,031) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 124,158 122,938 39,228 38,843 Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents 69 359 22 113 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 145,483 116,870 45,966 36,925 (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS CASH FLOWS – OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:

Three months

ended

March 31,

Three months

ended

March 31, 2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 6

2 0 2 5 NIS

US dollars (*) (in thousands) Decrease in deferred income taxes (1,467)

(182)

(464)

(58) Unrealized gains on marketable securities (3,133)

(1,561)

(990)

(493) Depreciation and amortization 1,541

(**) 1,330

487

(**) 421 Depreciation expense on right-to-use assets 648

(**) 525

205

(**) 165 Stock based payment 588

552

186

174 Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents (69)

(359)

(22)

(113)















Changes in assets and liabilities:













Increase in trade receivables and other receivables 1,914

1,469

605

464 Decrease (Increase) in inventories 1,761

(24,918)

556

(7,873) Increase in trade payables, other payables and other current

liabilities 4,380

6,166

1,384

1,949 Cash generated from (used in) operations 6,163

(16,978)

1,947

(5,364) Income tax paid (3,852)

(2,216)

(1,217)

(700) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 2,311

(19,194)

730

(6,064) (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

(**) Reclassified

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.

Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer

(+972) 8-932-1000

[email protected]

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SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.