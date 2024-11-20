G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THE RESULTS OF THIRD QUARTER 2024

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Sales increased by 23.3% to NIS 152.8 million ( US$ 41.2 million ) from NIS 123.9 million ( US$ 33.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2023.

) from ( ) in the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit increased by 78.3% year-over-year to NIS 42.0 million ( US$ 11.3 million ).

). Operating profit increased by 3,401.4% year-over-year to NIS 17.6 million ( US$ 4.7 million ).

). Net profit increased by 323.0% year-over-year to NIS 20.8 million ( US$ 5.6 million ).

). Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.4) .

. Cash and securities balance of NIS 225.7 million ( US$ 60.8 million ) as of September 30, 2024 .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairman & CEO, respectively, of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present a strong third quarter 2024 financial results which show improvements in all operational parameters compared to the third quarter of 2023 despite the difficulties caused by the war like restrictions of sailing on the Red Sea and importing from Turkey. These financial results were due to the Company successful maintenance of sufficient inventory level for supporting increasing demands for its products and its improved commercial terms with its customers and suppliers. The Company is also continuing the construction of the new logistics center which is estimated to be completed in the second half of 2025. We believe that this new logistic center will help us in achieving our goals for the future by improving logistics and operational capabilities and supporting increasing product imports and sales.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 23.3% to NIS 152.8 million (US$ 41.2 million), compared to NIS 123.9 million (US$ 33.4 million) recorded in the third quarter of 2023. Sales were increased mainly due to increases in our inventory levels and its availability for the demand of our products.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 78.3% to NIS 42.0 million (US$ 11.3 million), or 27.5% of revenues, compared to NIS 23.5 million (US$ 6.3 million), or 19.0% of revenues in the third quarter of 2023. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were due to the Company's efforts to improve its commercial terms with its customers and suppliers and focusing on selling a more profitable products portfolio.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were NIS 17.7 million (US$ 4.8 million), remaining at the same level compared to third quarter of 2023 despite the increase in sales. Distribution expenses increased due to the increase in sales, but this increase was offset by a decrease in advertising expenses compared to third quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 14.2% to NIS 6.7 million (US$ 1.8 million), compared to NIS 5.9 million (US 1.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to the provision for compensation based on profit for senior management due to the increase in operating profit.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 3,401.4% to NIS 17.6 million (US$ 4.7 million), compared to NIS 0.4 million (US$ 0.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

Financial income, net for the third quarter of 2024 totaled NIS 9.1 million (US$ 2.5 million), compared to NIS 5.7 million (US$ 1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023. Financial income for the third quarter of 2024 was comprised mainly from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 6.6 million (US$ 1.8 million) and from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 2.4 million (US$ 0.6 million)

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the third quarter of 2024 was NIS 26.7 million (US$ 7.2 million), compared to NIS 6.2 million (US$ 1.7 million) in the third quarter of 2023.

Willi-Food's net profit in the third quarter of 2024 was NIS 20.8 million (US$ 5.6 million), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.4) per share, compared to NIS 4.9 million (US$ 1.3 million), or NIS 0.4 (US$ 0.1) per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Willi-Food ended the third quarter of 2024 with NIS 225.7 million (US$ 60.8 million) in cash and securities. Net cash resulted from operating activities for the third quarter of 2024 was NIS 31.1 million (US$ 8.4 million).

First Nine Months Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Sales increased by 7.7% to NIS 435.5 million ( US$ 117.4 million ), compared to NIS 404.5 million ( US$ 109.0 million ) in the first nine months of 2023.

), compared to ( ) in the first nine months of 2023. Gross profit increased by 36.7% year-over-year to NIS 122.5 million ( US$ 33.0 million ).

). Operating profit before other expenses (income) increased by 251.4% year-over-year to NIS 50.4 million ( US$ 13.6 million ).

). Operating profit after other expenses (income) increased by 167.9% year-over-year to NIS 38.8 million ( US$ 10.5 million ).

). Net profit increased by 123.8% year-over-year to NIS 46.2 million ( US$ 12.5 million ), or 10.6% of sales.

), or 10.6% of sales. Basic earnings per share of NIS 3.4 (US$ 0.9) .

First Nine Months Fiscal 2024 Summary

Sales for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024 increased by 7.7% to NIS 435.5 million (US$ 117.4 million), compared to NIS 404.5 million (US$ 109.0 million) recorded in the first nine months of 2023. The Company compensated for the decrease in sales in the first quarter of 2024 that resulted from delays in the arrival of goods as a result of the war, by increasing inventory balances and improving the availability of its products for sale to its customers in the second and third quarter.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 36.7% to NIS 122.5 million (US$ 33.0 million), or 28.1% of revenues, compared to NIS 89.6 million (US$ 24.2 million), or 22.2% of revenues, in the first nine months of 2023. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were due to the increase in the Company's sales and due to the Company's efforts to improve its commercial terms with its customers and suppliers and focusing on selling a more profitable products portfolio.

Selling expenses for the first nine months of 2024 decreased by 5.8% to NIS 52.8 million (US$ 14.2 million), compared to NIS 56.0 million (US$ 15.1 million) in the first nine months of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to reduce in advertising.

General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2024 were NIS 19.4 million (US$ 5.2 million), remaining at the same level as in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating profit before other expenses (income) for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 251.4% to NIS 50.4 million (US$ 13.6 million), compared to NIS 14.3 million (US$ 3.9 million) in the first nine months of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

Other expenses for the first nine months of 2024 were NIS 11.5 million (US$ 3.1 million), this was mainly due to the provision on the second quarter of 2024 made in the amount of approximately 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the Israel Competition Authority for the payment of an administrative fine as disclosed in the Company's Report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses (income) for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 167.9% to NIS 38.8 million (US$ 10.5 million), compared to NIS 14.5 million (US$ 3.9 million) in the first nine months of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compared to sales offset by the administrative fine of NIS 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million).

Financial income, net for the first nine months of 2024 totaled NIS 23.2 million (US$ 6.3 million), compared to NIS 11.6 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the first nine months of 2023. Financial income, net for the first nine months of 2024 was comprised mainly from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 13.4 million (US$ 3.6 million) and from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 10.3 million (US$ 2.8 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first nine months of 2024 was NIS 62.1 million (US$ 16.7 million), compared to NIS 26.1 million (US$ 7.0 million) in the first nine months of 2023.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first nine months of 2024 was NIS 46.2 million (US$ 12.5 million), or NIS 3.3 (US$ 0.9) per share, compared to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 5.6 million), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.4) per share, recorded in the first nine months of 2023.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on September 30, 2024, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.71. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)











September 30, December 31 September 30, December 31 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 3 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 111,262 121,231 137,466 29,990 32,677 37,053 Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss 114,437 99,895 102,163 30,846 26,926 27,537 Trade receivables 178,047 155,857 160,379 47,990 42,010 43,229 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,543 8,433 10,164 2,572 2,273 2,739 Inventories 97,796 75,807 62,475 26,360 20,433 16,840 Current tax assets 5,385 9,556 9,497 1,451 2,576 2,560 Total current assets 516,470 470,779 482,144 139,209 126,895 129,958













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 154,438 115,789 122,222 41,627 31,210 32,944 Less - Accumulated depreciation 58,035 54,750 55,636 15,642 14,757 14,996

96,403 61,039 66,586 25,985 16,453 17,948













Right of use asset 4,504 2,729 2,124 1,214 736 573 Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss 45,851 44,505 46,143 12,359 11,996 12,437 Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Total non-current assets 146,794 108,309 114,889 39,568 29,195 30,968















663,264 579,088 597,033 178,777 156,090 160,926 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 2,112 1,847 1,512 569 498 408 Trade payables 30,968 16,873 21,622 8,347 4,548 5,828 Employees Benefits 4,264 4,132 4,193 1,149 1,114 1,130 Other payables and accrued expenses 25,932 8,342 10,854 6,990 2,249 2,926 Total current liabilities 63,276 31,194 38,181 17,055 8,409 10,292













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 2,684 1,079 694 723 291 187 Deferred taxes 7,455 4,742 4,868 2,009 1,278 1,312 Retirement benefit obligation 1,055 1,030 1,055 284 278 284 Total non-current liabilities 11,194 6,851 6,617 3,016 1,847 1,783 Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,490 1,490 1,490 402 402 402 Additional paid in capital 172,981 172,477 172,589 46,626 46,490 46,520 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit (154) (195) (154) (42) (53) (42) Capital fund 247 247 247 67 67 67 Retained earnings 414,858 367,652 378,691 111,822 99,097 102,073 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (169) (169) (169) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 588,794 541,043 552,235 158,706 145,834 148,851















663,264 579,088 597,033 178,777 156,090 160,926 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Nine months Three months Nine months ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 NIS US dollars (*) In thousands (except per share and share data)













Sales 435,493 404,521 152,799 123,921 117,384 109,035 Cost of sales 312,956 314,895 110,837 100,387 84,355 84,877













Gross profit 122,537 89,626 41,962 23,534 33,029 24,158













Operating costs and expenses:











Selling expenses 52,758 55,982 17,707 17,282 14,220 15,089 General and administrative expenses 19,410 19,311 6,725 5,890 5,232 5,205













Operating profit before other expenses (income) 50,369 14,333 17,530 362 13,577 3,864













Other expenses (income) 11,522 (165) (47) (140) 3,106 (44)













Operating profit after other expenses (income) 38,847 14,498 17,577 502 10,471 3,908













Financial income 24,568 12,142 9,416 5,923 6,622 3,273 Financial expense 1,345 550 314 181 363 148













Total financial income 23,223 11,592 9,102 5,742 6,259 3,125



























Income before taxes on income 62,070 26,090 26,679 6,244 16,730 7,033 Taxes on income 15,919 5,471 5,929 1,339 4,291 1,475













Profit for the period 46,151 20,619 20,750 4,905 12,439 5,558













Earnings per share:











Basic earnings per share 3.33 1.49 1.50 0.35 0.90 0.40 Diluted earnings per share 3.33 1.49 1.50 0.35 0.90 0.40













Shares used in computation of basic EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Shares used in computation of diluted EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Nine months Three months Nine months ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands)













CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Profit from continuing operations 46,151 20,619 20,750 4,905 12,439 5,558 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing operating

activities (Appendix A) (30,029) (12,225) 10,323 19,817 (8,095) (3,295)













Net cash from continuing operating activities 16,122 8,394 31,073 24,722 4,344 2,263



























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisition of property plant and equipment (4,278) (4,230) (**) (804) (1,891)(**) (1,152) (1,140) Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction (29,399) (12,318)(**) (11,137) (5,681)(**) (7,923) (3,320) Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment 143 - 27 - 39 - Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 1,074 19,772 (3,138) 3,739 289 5,329













Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities (32,460) 3,224 (15,052) (3,833) (8,747) 869



























CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Lease liability payments (1,513) (1,681) (426) (727) (408) (453) Dividend (9,982) (39,946) - (9,997) (2,691) (10,767)













Net cash used in continuing financing activities (11,495) (41,627) (426) (10,724) (3,099) (11,220)



























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (27,833) (30,009) 15,595 10,165 (7,502) (8,088)













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period 137,466 150,607 94,972 110,916 37,053 40,595













Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents 1,629 633 695 150 439 170



























Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year 111,262 121,231 111,262 121,231 29,990 32,677 (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars. (**) Reclassified

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:











Nine months Three months Nine months ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 3 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands)













Decrease in deferred income taxes 2,587 544 1,374 397 697 147 Unrealized losses (gains) on marketable securities (13,058) (3,297) (6,237) (2,744) (3,519) (889) Depreciation and amortization 5,583 5,008 2,939 1,672 1,505 1,350 Stock based compensation reserve 392 926 101 236 106 250 Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment (143) (25) (143) - (38) (7) Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents (1,629) (633) (695) (150) (439) (170)



























Changes in assets and liabilities:











Increase (decrease) in trade receivables and other receivables (1,764) 10,882 (425) 5,487 (477) 2,933 Decrease (increase) in inventories (35,321) (3,878) 24,112 22,495 (9,521) (1,045) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities 24,495 (10,935) (6,093) (5,176) 6,602 (2,948) Cash generated from operations (18,858) (1,408) 14,933 22,217 (5,084) (379) Income tax paid (11,171) (10,817) (4,610) (2,400) (3,011) (2,916) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (30,029) (12,225) 10,323 19,817 (8,095) (3,295) (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars. (**) Reclassified

