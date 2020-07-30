Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday August 6

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol, a liver targeted, oral, SCD1 modulator, currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020, to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol™ and to discuss financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Thursday August 6, 2020, 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 1-800-954-0643

Toll/International: 1-212-231-2904

Israel Toll Free: 1-809-457-756

Conference ID: 21966797

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140960

Replay Dial-In Numbers

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 21966797

Replay Start: Thursday August 6, 2020, 11:30 AM ET

Replay Expiry: Thursday August 20, 2020, 11:59 PM ET

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study.

SOURCE Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.