GLEIF and WaveBL Take Trust and Transparency in Trade Shipping to the Next Level with the Implementation of the LEI and vLEI on Electronic Bills of Lading Platforms



WaveBL is a leading blockchain-based platform for digitizing electronic trade documents. Its growing global network is designed to facilitate the fast, efficient, and cost-effective transmission of eBLs globally. By Introducing the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) with its digital counterpart, the verifiable LEI (vLEI), WaveBL is aiming to obtain and utilize accurate, verified digital identity data of the shippers, consignees, and other legal entities engaged in the movement of goods around the world.

WaveBL CEO Noam Rosenfeld comments: "The integration of the LEIs into our platform represents a monumental step towards achieving a seamless digital trade environment. By ensuring the accuracy of digital identities, we are enhancing trust and transparency within our network and setting the stage for global interoperability. However, enabling automatic verification of digital credentials is a prerequisite in this regard. Currently, WaveBL handles verification processes on a platform level. As WaveBL is in search of a globally accepted standard, we have found that, the introduction of vLEIs could radically streamline this process by providing a trusted automated and universally accepted solution for verifying companies' digital identities worldwide."

Alexandre Kech, CEO of GLEIF, comments: "By introducing LEIs and vLEIs into its platform, WaveBL is expected to enhanced the speed, accuracy, and reliability of its digital identity verification, fostering greater interoperability and security in global trade. By integrating the LEI into digital supply chain systems, enterprises are not only increasing efficiency and reducing the costs of paperwork but also equipping their industry with the tools needed to fight fraud and other forms of financial crime. I applaud WaveBL's efforts and am excited to see our collaboration continue as the vLEI ecosystem continues to gather momentum around the world."

