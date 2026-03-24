GrayMatters Health Announces Appointment of Five Expert Advisors

Contributing unique expertise to support Prism commercial growth

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), the pioneers of digital brain biomarkers for mental healthcare, today announced the addition of five expert advisors. Each one of the advisors was selected for their expertise in policy, reimbursement and clinical excellence to help maximize the impact of Prism. Prism is an evidence-based intervention that helps patients learn to regulate brain activity associated with PTSD and depression.

"Whereas a prism splits light into a spectrum of color, we are bringing together individuals with different views to converge and lead the evolution of psychiatry from subjective, symptom evaluation to objective, data-driven and personalized care," commented Oded Kraft, CEO of GrayMatters Health.

"I am honored to be a part of the momentum that GrayMatters Health is spearheading to prioritize evidence-based biomarker-driven innovation for mental health care," said Patrick J. Kennedy, founder of the Kennedy Forum and leader of Healthsperien Center for Behavioral Health.

Patrick J Kennedy, former US Congressman, is one of the world's leading voices on mental health and addiction. He works to unite government leaders, philanthropists, the private sector, and advocates in transforming the US health care system to treat illness of the brain on par with illnesses of the body.

former US Congressman, is one of the world's leading voices on mental health and addiction. He works to unite government leaders, philanthropists, the private sector, and advocates in transforming the US health care system to treat illness of the brain on par with illnesses of the body. Owen Scott Muir, MD, DFAACAP , is a Child and Adult Psychiatrist and Author. He is also Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer at Radial, a General Catalyst backed network of Brain Medicine clinics offering breakthrough treatments. Dr. Muir is prolific, with hundreds of academic citations and popular bestsellers like The Frontier Psychiatrists and Inessential Pharmacology.

, is a Child and Adult Psychiatrist and Author. He is also Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer at Radial, a General Catalyst backed network of Brain Medicine clinics offering breakthrough treatments. Dr. Muir is prolific, with hundreds of academic citations and popular bestsellers like The Frontier Psychiatrists and Inessential Pharmacology. Linda Carpenter MD is a board-certified psychiatrist, Professor of Psychiatry in the Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Chief of the Brain Research and Interventional Psychiatry (BRaIN) program at Butler Hospital. Dr. Carpenter is a leader in research and clinical care and has extensive experience advocating for insurance coverage for novel interventions.

is a board-certified psychiatrist, Professor of Psychiatry in the Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Chief of the Brain Research and Interventional Psychiatry (BRaIN) program at Butler Hospital. Dr. Carpenter is a leader in research and clinical care and has extensive experience advocating for insurance coverage for novel interventions. Kenneth Pages MD is a board-certified psychiatrist and a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. At his clinic in Tampa, Dr. Pages is focused on clinical excellence in brain health using advanced treatments, together with standard therapy or medications, for his patients living with depression and PTSD.

is a board-certified psychiatrist and a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. At his clinic in Tampa, Dr. Pages is focused on clinical excellence in brain health using advanced treatments, together with standard therapy or medications, for his patients living with depression and PTSD. Ali A. Farooqui MD is a board-certified psychiatrist and managing partner at Integrative Psychiatry and the Kentucky Center for Advanced Neuromodulation. Dr. Farooqui is a national expert on psychiatric uses of neuromodulation, ketamine, Botox, psychadelics, and other novel treatments.

"Each one of the advisors has been strategically selected to bring unique expertise in policy, reimbursement and clinical excellence to help guide the next steps of our commercial growth," commented Kirk Thelander, CCO of GrayMatters Health.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health (GMH) is a mental health technology company developing and marketing an interventional psychiatry suite of treatments and solutions powered by digital fMRI-Informed biomarkers. Prism™ self-neuromodulation empowers patients to discover personal mental strategies to regulate brain activity associated with their disorder in the clinic and in their daily lives. The Prism platform is being used to treat PTSD (FDA 510(k) cleared) and help patients live better with Depression.

The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to research and evaluate Prism for additional psychiatric disorders.

To learn more about Prism™, visit our website https://graymatters-health.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE GrayMatters Health Ltd.