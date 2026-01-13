GrayMatters Health Announces New Research Expanding Scientific Validity and Clinical Impact of fMRI-Informed Biomarkers

Findings bridge groundbreaking science with real-world clinical practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), the pioneers of digital brain-region biomarkers for mental healthcare, today announced the publication of new clinical and scientific research that significantly broadens the current clinical application of its fMRI-informed amygdala-based biomarker.

"With Prism in clinics today helping PTSD and Depression patients, we continue to strengthen tomorrow's vision of biomarker-driven diagnosis, monitoring and clinical interventions across a range of psychiatric disorders," said Oded Kraft, CEO of GrayMatters Health. "These papers show how psychiatry can be both objective using brain biomarkers, and personal by focusing on the patient experience and therapeutic alliance."

The growing body of evidence builds on prior validation of the amygdala-based biomarker in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), expanding association to:

Salience network brain dynamics , with findings published in Molecular Psychiatry (Nature) linking the amygdala-based biomarker to salience-network dynamics and emotional reactivity.

, with findings published in linking the amygdala-based biomarker to salience-network dynamics and emotional reactivity. Symptom-specific clinical relevance , with research published in Psychiatry Research demonstrating associations between biomarker expression and alleviation of dissociative symptoms, extending applicability beyond core PTSD symptoms.

, with research published in demonstrating associations between biomarker expression and alleviation of dissociative symptoms, extending applicability beyond core PTSD symptoms. Real-world health-economic impact, with analyses reported in Healthcare showing improved cost-effectiveness of Prism self-neuromodulation compared to psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy alone.

GMH's proprietary digital biomarkers were developed by applying advanced machine learning models to register fMRI data from specific regions deep in the brain to EEG. Prism™ self-neuromodulation in clinical practice uses an amygdala-based biomarker for PTSD and a reward system biomarker for Depression.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health (GMH) is a mental health technology company developing and marketing an interventional psychiatry suite of treatments and solutions powered by digital fMRI-Informed biomarkers. Prism™ self-neuromodulation empowers patients to develop personal mental strategies to regulate brain activity associated with their disorder in the clinic and in their daily lives. The Prism platform is being used to treat PTSD (FDA 510(k) cleared) and help patients live better with Depression.

