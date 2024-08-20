GrayMatters Health Expands Veteran and Civilian Access to FDA-Cleared Prism for PTSD™ Treatment

Clinics in New York and Massachusetts to Offer Self-Neuromodulation Treatment to Help Patients Gain Control of PTSD Symptoms

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), developer of non-invasive treatments based on proprietary brain biomarkers associated with mental health disorders, today announced it is expanding its U.S. footprint with additional clinics now offering Prism for PTSD™ to patients. Prism for PTSD is the first prescribed self-neuromodulation device, cleared by the FDA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as an adjunct to standard-of-care therapies.

PTSD is a mental health condition impacting 13 million Americans that develops after experiencing a life-threatening or traumatic event such as assault, abuse, combat, illness, accidents, or natural disasters. PTSD disproportionally affects women, 10% will experience PTSD in their lives compared to 3.6% of men. Among US Veterans, 7% are expected to experience PTSD in their lifetime.

Home Base, the first and largest private sector brain health clinic in America treating Veterans, Service Members, their Families and Families of the Fallen, is adding Prism as a potential supplementary treatment option to enhance their existing PTSD programs at the National Center of Excellence in Charlestown, Massachusetts. Fermata, a New York-based interventional psychiatry practice, is providing Prism treatment to help patients gain control of their PTSD symptoms. GMH is working with additional clinics to continue expanding access to Prism treatment in the coming months.

"Home Base is excited to test promising new treatments, like Prism, which aim to establish gold standard PTSD treatments for Veterans, Service Members, their Families and Families of the Fallen," said Home Base Executive Director, Retired Brig. Gen. Jack Hammond. "Providing innovative and cutting-edge options like Prism allows us to ensure our Nation's Heroes have access to the best mental health care treatments they have earned and deserve at no out-of-pocket cost to them."

Prism uses a proprietary amygdala-based biomarker and computer simulation to help patients learn to control brain activity associated with PTSD symptoms, guided by a trained healthcare professional.

"My patients are learning to control brain activity associated with their PTSD without reliving their trauma," said Owen Scott Muir, MD, co-founder at Fermata, Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (DFAACAP) and editor of The Frontier Psychiatrists.

"It is remarkable that patients continue to improve after completing treatment, suggesting that what they learn in the clinic becomes part of their daily life."

Prism for PTSD demonstrated excellent outcomes in its pivotal trial, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Psychiatry Research. In the study, 67% of patients exhibited clinically significant symptom improvement, with response rates exceeding 80% in certain sub-populations. The trial reported a 90% compliance rate alongside high patient satisfaction. Additionally, mild side effects, such as headaches, dizziness, and fatigue, were transient and resolved post-treatment without further intervention.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health (GMH) is the first company to develop a self-neuromodulation treatment based on digital biomarkers of brain-region-specific activity associated with mental disorders. GMH's award-winning, Prism for PTSD™ offers providers an FDA-cleared, evidence-based PTSD treatment for improved patient outcomes, based on a proprietary amygdala-based biomarker. The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to evaluate Prism for additional psychiatric disorders.





GMH's core patented technology has been extensively researched and featured in a variety of peer-reviewed publications, led by Professor Talma Hendler, MD, PhD and her team at Tel Aviv University. Learn more by visiting our website https://graymatters-health.com and following us on LinkedIn and X.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335280/GrayMatters_Health_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GrayMatters Health Ltd.