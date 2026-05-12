GrayMatters Health Launches Prism™ Imagine

Giving interventional psychiatry clinics a tool to connect to patients in their daily life

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health, the pioneers of digital brain biomarkers for mental healthcare, today announced the launch of Prism™ Imagine, a generative AI-powered tool for interventional psychiatric clinics to enhance patient engagement.

A mental strategy powers the Prism patient experience in the clinic. Patients explore and discover how their state of mind gets the Prism simulation to change, learning to regulate brain activity associated with their PTSD or Depression. Prism Imagine creates a visual representation of that mental strategy for patients to refer to in their daily lives.

"Prism Imagine takes the power of Prism's mental strategy beyond the clinic walls," commented Kirk Thelander, Chief Commercial Officer at GrayMatters Health. "The value for psychiatry practices is clear – continued connection with Prism patients in their daily life."

With Prism Imagine, a mental strategy becomes tangible and real. After a patient types a short description of their mental strategy, Prism Imagine generates a visual representation. This image can be refined and saved for patients to refer to in-between Prism sessions or after completing treatment. The patient may also share with other healthcare providers that are part of their collaborative care.

"GrayMatters Health empowers my patients on their journey to brain health," commented Owen Scott Muir, MD, DFAACAP, FCTMSS Psychiatrist and co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Radial. "A patient can now carry their mental strategy on their phone. They can easily share with their provider and loved ones to make it easy to talk about their Prism journey. It's complex healing, made immediately understandable."

Prism Imagine will be demonstrated at the GrayMatters Health Booth #1442 in the exhibition hall of the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting being held at Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco May 16-20.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health is a mental health technology company developing and marketing an interventional psychiatry suite of treatments and solutions powered by digital fMRI-Informed biomarkers. Prism™ self-neuromodulation empowers patients to discover personal mental strategies to regulate brain activity associated with their disorder in the clinic and in their daily lives. The Prism platform is being used to treat PTSD (FDA 510(k) cleared) and help patients live better with Depression.

The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to research and evaluate Prism for additional psychiatric disorders.

To learn more about Prism™, visit our website https://graymatters-health.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE GrayMatters Health Ltd.