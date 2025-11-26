GSMA MWC25 Doha: Landmark debut welcomed almost 9,500 unique attendees, showcasing the partnerships and collaboration driving MENA's pivotal role and influence in the global connectivity ecosystem

MWC Doha hosted senior global leaders from policy and industry as discussions centred on digital transformation and innovation

The show floor showcased demos and experiences such as a record-setting remotely driven car 4,300km away and blazing fast 5G-SA-fuelled e-sports racing

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC25 Doha, hosted in partnership with the State of Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, concluded today after two days of business activity and agenda-setting discussions. The event signalled a major step forward in the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) digital future and the region's growing importance in the global connectivity ecosystem.

GSMA Ltd.'s CEO John Hoffman, said, "Thank you to everyone who attended MWC Doha, we are honoured by your participation - and special thanks to our hosts in Doha, the State of Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. MWC Doha has proven what's possible when a region steps forward with clarity, ambition and investment. Over the event, we've seen how Doha and the wider MENA region are creating a launchpad for innovation by bringing together the people, ideas and partnerships that move our industry forward."

MWC Doha at a glance:

Almost 9,500 unique attendees from 110 countries and territories

20% C-suite attendees; 41% director level and above

61% representing industries adjacent to the core mobile ecosystem

Nearly 300 speakers across keynote sessions, summits, and partner programmes

Over 250 exhibitors and sponsors

The inaugural GSMA Ministerial Programme at MWC Doha convened 60 delegations representing 49 countries and over 10 intergovernmental organisations.

Over 30 partnerships and announcements signed across the official Announcement Lounges and conference stages

4YFN Doha hosted over 100 global and regional start-ups, including 40 start-ups incubated by MCIT, as well as startup delegations from FC Barcelona's BIHUB, GSMA M4D, MWCapital, QRDI, QSTP, and the UNDP.

More than 180 media and industry analysts

Showcasing digital transformation experiences

On the exhibition floor, MWC Doha showcased digital transformation demos and experiences, including:

A record-setting, long-distance remotely driven car. The GSMA Fusion Elmo demo allowed drivers in Doha to pilot a car 4,300km away in the chilly Baltic streets of Tallinn, using 5G Standalone technology. The experience showcased GSMA Fusion's role in bringing together innovators, operators and technology providers to demonstrate what next-generation mobility can deliver.

Pro drivers and MWC attendees took the wheel in Veloce's e-sports showcase, fuelled by Ooredoo Qatar's 5G-SA network. Curated by GSMA Fusion, the demo highlighted how ultra-low latency and intelligent networks are shaping the future of entertainment, gaming and immersive fan experiences.

The inaugural edition of MWC Doha highlighted strong momentum in GCC markets, with advanced connectivity, offering an important platform for new partnerships, demonstrations, and collaboration across the wider region. The GSMA also highlighted the need to ensure that digital progress reaches every community across the region, by closing the usage gap in MENA through coordinated action to expand affordable access and build digital skills.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General of the GSMA, said, "Launching MWC in Doha at this pivotal moment gives the region a platform to show the scale of its digital ambition. The energy and focus across the event have been clear, with government and industry leveraging this inaugural edition to advance practical solutions and support new partnerships. At the same time, we know the job is not done. Extending digital progress to every community across MENA will take sustained collaboration, and the progress we've seen here is an important step in that direction."

Keynote sessions and event highlights will be available on demand via the MWC Doha website, with news, updates, B-roll and photography available in the MWC Doha Press Zone.

MWC25 Doha concludes a major year for the GSMA's global event series. The industry will gather next on 2-5 March 2026 for the 20th edition of MWC26 Barcelona, marking the start of the MWC series for 2026. We look forward to welcoming MENA's digital ecosystem to next year's edition of MWC Doha.

