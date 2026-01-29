Guardz Builds Momentum into 2026 with 300% Growth, Strategic Partnerships, and Continued Platform Innovation

AI-native cybersecurity innovator Guardz marks another milestone year in its mission to empower MSPs in protecting small businesses, following its $56 million Series B funding

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity company empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals to deliver unified, AI-native cyber protection for small businesses, today announced key milestones achieved throughout the year. In 2025, Guardz achieved 300% year-over-year ARR growth, reflecting accelerating demand for its AI-native unified detection and response platform. The company also surpassed the 100-employee milestone, supporting continued innovation and global expansion. To fuel its long-term vision, Guardz secured a $56 million USD investment earlier in 2025, reinforcing investor confidence in the company's mission to redefine cybersecurity delivery for their valued MSP community.

"Our progress throughout 2025 reflects both the dedication Guardz has to supporting the MSP community with best-in-class solutions across core security controls and the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions for the SMB market," said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. "As AI-driven threats accelerate and security complexity increases, we've focused on expanding our platform, strengthening our partner ecosystem, and delivering agentic protection - and as we look ahead to 2026, we remain focused on continuing to innovate to empower MSPs to stay ahead of emerging threats while protecting small businesses at scale."

Throughout the year, Guardz announced expanded strategic partnerships with Check Point and SentinelOne to enhance the Guardz platform's ability to deliver comprehensive protection against ransomware, account compromise, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and other advanced threats. Additionally, a new partnership with Pax8 marked a major milestone in broadening Guardz's reach among MSPs.

2025 also saw meaningful product innovation with the continued evolution of the Guardz platform. The company unveiled its Ultimate Plan , further simplifying security operations for MSPs, and introduced its Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities to address the growing risk of identity-based attacks. In addition, Guardz launched the Guardz Research Unit (GRU) , which uncovers critical dark web activity such as a years-old unpatched vulnerabilities and ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) attacks, and other emerging threats impacting SMBs - further reinforcing the company's position as a leading player in SMB-focused threat intelligence.

Guardz has seen a significant expansion to its customer base, with thousands of MSPs now trusting Guardz to protect tens of thousands of small businesses across the globe. The company's momentum was further validated through multiple industry recognitions, including winning the Global Infosec Awards , the MSP Today Product of the Year Award , and the Top InfoSec Innovator Award , as well as finalist placements in the SC Awards Europe and the CRN Tech Innovator Awards – alongside numerous high-impact G2 badges recognizing customer satisfaction and platform excellence.

"Guardz remains committed to advancing the future of cybersecurity by delivering accessible, AI-native protection purpose-built for MSPs. With a growing global footprint, expanding partnerships, and continued investment in innovation, we are positioned to drive even greater impact for MSPs and the businesses they serve in the year to come," continued Eisner.

