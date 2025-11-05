Guardz Partners with Check Point Software to Redefine Email Security for MSPs with Unified Detection & Response

Built directly into the Guardz platform and powered by Check Point Harmony Email, MSPs can now stop email-borne threats before they spread - slashing phishing, BEC, and ransomware risks by 99%.



MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity platform redefining how Managed Service Providers (MSPs) protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a new strategic technology partnership with Check Point to embed Harmony Email directly into the Guardz platform. The collaboration enhances Guardz's AI-native, unified cybersecurity platform with Check Point's patented, inline API-based email protection engine, arming MSPs with the industry's most advanced email security solutions to improve operational efficiency. Together, Guardz and Check Point are raising the bar for email security by connecting the dots across attack vectors and redefining what MSPs can expect from a truly integrated and unmatched cybersecurity platform.

Email remains the front line for cyber-attackers targeting SMBs. Over a million distinct phishing attacks were recorded in Q1 2025 alone, with QR-code scams and brand-spoofing on the rise. Meanwhile, 72% of organizations reported increased cyber risk, and 42% experienced phishing or social-engineering incidents in the past year. As attackers leveraging AI evolve their methods faster than traditional defenses can adapt, MSPs are under growing pressure to provide smarter, AI-driven protection that identifies and neutralizes threats before they reach the inbox or do any damage.

The Guardz-Check Point partnership addresses this challenge head-on. Starting today, through the Guardz unified platform, MSP partners can opt-in for access to Check Point Harmony Email– provisioned, deployed, and managed entirely through the Guardz interface. The integration improves security in the face of phishing, ransomware, BEC, and highly-targeted threats that often slip past the likes of Microsoft and Google, with a 99.7% block rate for phishing attempts.

"Our partnership with Check Point represents more than just an integration. It's a major step toward creating a truly resilient cybersecurity ecosystem for MSPs and their customers, who form the backbone of global economies," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "By combining Check Point's proven AI-powered email security with our unified platform, we're not only preventing email threats before they hit the inbox, but we're connecting the dots across the entire security stack, enabling a safer digital future."

This collaboration reinforces Guardz's commitment to integrating best-in-class technologies that strengthen MSPs and the businesses they serve. With the growing challenges MSPs face in managing vendor sprawl and workflow overload, the consolidation of industry-leading technologies into a single platform allows MSPs to effectively execute on a security offering. The combination of Check Point's proven threat prevention capabilities and Guardz's unified, AI-native security framework – including 24/7 MDR – empowers MSPs to deliver more resilient protection to their SMB customers than ever before, across identities, endpoints, email, SAT, and more.

"This collaboration goes beyond adding another layer of protection; it's about aligning two AI-driven solutions to create smarter, more predictive defense for small businesses," said David Meister, Global Head of MSP at Check Point. "It's not just about visibility. It's about advancing the future of unified detection and response across identities, emails, devices, and data. By combining Guardz's unified platform with Check Point's threat intelligence and API-based prevention, we're enabling real-time knowledge sharing that empowers service providers to stay ahead of attackers."

For more information about Guardz and the partnership with Check Point, please visit here.

About Guardz

Guardz is the unified cybersecurity platform purpose-built for MSPs. The company consolidates the essential security controls, including identities, endpoints, email, awareness, and more, into one AI-native framework designed for operational efficiency. Its identity-centric approach connects the dots across vectors, reducing the gaps that siloed tools leave behind so MSPs can respond to user risk in real time. With 24/7 AI + human-led MDR, Guardz utilizes agentic AI to triage at machine speed while expert analysts validate, mitigate, and guide response, giving MSPs scalable protection without adding headcount.

Press Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 323 283 8176

SOURCE Guardz