Guardz Introduces Agentic Reporting to Redefine SecOps for the Modern MSP

Guardz is pioneering agentic SecOps to make security operations simpler, smarter, and easier to scale for MSPs, starting with a new conversational reporting experience that makes customer-facing value easier to demonstrate with clarity and confidence

MIAMI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the agentic security operations platform empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of its new agentic reporting capability. The new Agentic SecOps category is setting the stage for a new MSP security experience centered on simplicity, transparency, and operational efficiency. This new feature will introduce a more efficient and flexible way for MSPs to create, customize, and deliver security reports to their customers.

For MSPs, reporting remains one of the most time-intensive and inflexible parts of delivering security services. Security teams often need to manually pull data across five or more tools to build a complete picture, while individual alerts can take 15–30 minutes to investigate and contextualize. The pressure peaks at quarterly business reviews, where MSPs are expected to walk clients through security outcomes, posture changes, and threat trends, often with little time to prepare. As threats continue to grow in scale and complexity, this lack of flexibility makes it harder for MSPs to demonstrate value and provide meaningful, real-time insight to customers. Overall, this becomes a value-translation gap: MSPs prevent breaches every week but struggle to prove it. Without a way to communicate impact clearly, renewal conversations slip into price negotiations.

Guardz's agentic reporting replaces rigid reporting workflows with an intuitive, AI-native experience. Through a conversational interface, MSPs can request specific data points, adjust report structures, and generate tailored insights on demand. The new capability expands data coverage across identities, endpoints, email, cloud environments, and more, incorporating integrated identity threat detection and response (ITDR) and incident insights into a unified reporting experience. This works because Guardz queries telemetry where it lives, on a federated data architecture rather than the centralized indexing and batch-and-query lag of a SIEM. Reports surface in real time, not after the storage tax. The system allows users to continue refining outputs through follow-up queries, enabling deeper visibility without additional manual effort. Outputs are shaped by each MSP's specific operating model and customer data, an early expression of the platform's operational intelligence layer, so reports reflect how that MSP actually works rather than a generic template.

The result is a more intuitive way to move between high-level summaries and detailed investigation. For MSPs, reports can surface key outcomes such as threats blocked, incidents investigated, and changes in security posture, providing clear evidence of the security value MSPs are delivering. For their SMB customers this translates into clear context around what was prevented and why it matters, making it easier to demonstrate the value of their services in terms non-technical customers can act on - and to do so across every client, without adding manual effort or operational overhead as their business grows.

"MSPs are being asked to deliver stronger security outcomes while also proving their value more clearly than ever before, and reporting has been a major challenge," said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-Founder of Guardz. "With agentic reporting, we're removing that issue. MSPs can now interact directly with their data, generate insights in real time, and communicate impact in a way that is both flexible and meaningful to each customer. This is the first step in our broader vision of an agentic SecOps platform that learns how each MSP operates and scales with them."

The introduction of agentic reporting marks a broader shift in how security operations are managed within the Guardz platform and reflects the company's direction toward becoming the agentic SecOps platform for the modern MSP; one that covers workspace security across identity, endpoint, email, cloud, and data while learning how each MSP operates. As part of its continued evolution, Guardz is expanding its use of AI-driven workflows across the security lifecycle, including an investigation agent already available to MSPs, alongside agents designed to support administrative tasks and security control management currently in development. Throughout, MSPs stay firmly in control while reducing operational overhead. Agentic AI handles the volume; human expertise handles the judgment. That's the model Guardz MDR was built around from day one.

The agentic reporting capability is now available across all Guardz, giving MSPs access to advanced reporting alongside the platform's broader suite of security capabilities.

About Guardz

Guardz is the first agentic security operations platform purpose-built for managed service providers. The platform unifies identity, endpoints, email, and data into a single, connected data fabric, with agentic correlation for threat detection and response. Combined with 24/7 human-led MDR, Guardz gives MSPs the clarity, efficiency, and expert backup needed to protect every client and scale confidently in today's evolving threat landscape.

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SOURCE Guardz