Guardz Wins Best Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in The Hacker News 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards

Award recognizes Guardz for replacing fragmented MSP security stacks with one connected detection and response platform

MIAMI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the agentic security operations platform empowering MSPs to protect SMBs, today announced that it won Best Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards from The Hacker News. The recognition honors Guardz for redefining MDR for the MSP market with a unified, identity-centric platform that detects and contains threats across the full attack surface.

MSPs face mounting pressure to secure their SMB clients while managing a growing attack surface across identity, endpoint, email, and cloud environments. Disconnected security tools generate overwhelming alert volumes, slow investigations, and make it difficult to distinguish real threats from noise. As attacks become faster and more identity-focused, effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) has become essential. 89% of SMBs carrying at least one confirmed credential compromise at any given time, the need for continuous threat detection and expert-led response is highlighted even further. The Guardz platform closes those gaps with a single AI-native process that correlates threat signals across vectors, so MSPs become aware of threats earlier in the attack chain and contain them before they spread.

The Guardz platform pairs agentic security operations with 24/7 human-led MDR. Its identity-centric engine ties user behavior to inboxes, endpoints, and cloud activity, surfacing compromised accounts and abnormal sessions as one unified incident rather than a stream of isolated alerts. Automated response actions handle routine threats at machine speed, while expert analysts validate, investigate, and guide remediation around the clock. MSPs get faster triage, earlier containment, and scalable protection without the need for added headcount.

"Guardz continuously monitors, intelligently interprets signals, and helps teams act with speed and accuracy. Expert MDR analysts manage prevention and remediation end to end, leveraging Agentic AI for triage, enrichment and analysis, so MSPs know they have a partner no matter what the adversaries get thrown at them," said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. "Winning Best MDR from The Hacker News reflects the value of a unified, identity-centric approach. We're focused on giving MSPs the visibility and automation to detect and respond to threats faster, so they can protect every client and grow with confidence."

The Hacker News team recognised Guardz on winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards for the unified platform it has built that brings together identity, endpoint, email, and cloud security monitoring in one place for managed service providers, making it easier to spot threats across different parts of the attack chain. Their work helps MSPs protect their customers more effectively.

The win places Guardz among the cybersecurity companies recognized by The Hacker News for excellence in their category. Guardz's full award profile, including its capabilities and what sets its MDR apart, is available here.

About Guardz

Guardz is the first agentic security operations platform purpose-built for managed service providers. The platform unifies identity, endpoints, email, and data into a single, connected data fabric, with agentic correlation for threat detection and response. Combined with 24/7 human-led MDR, Guardz gives MSPs the clarity, efficiency, and expert backup needed to protect every client and scale confidently in today's evolving threat landscape.

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SOURCE Guardz