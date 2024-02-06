Guardz Launches in Australia and New Zealand to Empower MSPs to Cyber Secure and Insure SMBs

Partnership with trusted Australia-based IT distributor, Manage Protect, allows MSPs to protect their small and medium-sized business clients

SYDNEY and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the cybersecurity company securing and insuring small businesses, today announced its launch in Australia and New Zealand, empowering MSPs to secure and insure SMBs with its tailor-made, unified cybersecurity platform. The Guardz solution will be distributed through a partnership with Australian-owned and operated IT cloud solution company Manage Protect.

Small businesses are the backbone of the Australian economy and make up 99% of businesses, creating jobs, supporting local communities, and providing crucial services. Almost a quarter of Australia's SMBs have experienced a cybersecurity incident resulting in service disruption, reputational damage, and revenue loss, and often leading to the permanent closing of doors. As the underpinning of the country's economy, these companies not only require end-to-end cybersecurity protection, but also personnel with the know-how to properly maintain and proactively manage their cybersecurity. Due to limited resources, budget constraints, and a lack of awareness and training, these SMBs often turn to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to improve their cybersecurity hygiene and manage their IT. These local service providers are crucial to ensure SMBs' cyber needs are met and that issues that arise are remediated in a timely manner.

Manage Protect sources and offers best-of-breed cloud technology to the Australian and New Zealand markets, providing deep local technical support and partner enablement to protect their MSP clients' businesses. The Guardz cybersecurity solution for MSPs will be available to Manage Protect's over 300 MSP customers, enabling them to seamlessly manage their clients' end-to-end cybersecurity with automated detection and response capabilities.

"As the backbone of the Australian economy, SMBs are crucial to ensuring the cyber posture and operation of the country," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "There is no better way to protect SMBs than by reaching them through their valued MSPs, and we are delighted to have joined forces with Manage Protect to make our shared mission of unified cyber protection a reality for these millions of businesses."

"As an Australian company, we are proud to empower local businesses through technology. We have long searched for a product that would offer our customers comprehensive and accessible cybersecurity, and we've found that in Guardz's unique, holistic solution," said Andrew Johnson, Managing Director and Founder of Manage Protect. "Working together with the Guardz team, we have localised the platform for our market with 100% local technical support, billing (AUD), training, certification, and the recently deployed data centre to serve our region. We are excited to be working with local MSPs to enable and empower them to Manage & Protect their customers and deliver them the peace of mind they deserve efficiently and cost effectively."

Using the Guardz cybersecurity platform, MSPs can control businesses' cyber posture, remediation, and subscription plans from a single, multi-tenant platform. The end-to-end, simple, and cost-effective solution provides automated threat detection and remediation across all major attack vectors, including business data, employee identities, cloud directories, web browsing, emails, and devices. The AI-powered solution automatically and continuously monitors a company's external and internal digital footprint, providing actionable alerts and real-time risk prevention.

About Guardz

Guardz is a unified cybersecurity platform built to empower MSPs to secure and insure SMEs against ever-evolving threats such as phishing, ransomware, account breaches, data loss, and user risks by leveraging AI in a multilayered approach. The solution streamlines cybersecurity with its automated detection and response capabilities across users, emails, devices, and cloud data, all from a single pane of glass. By combining robust cybersecurity technology and deep insurance expertise, Guardz ensures that businesses' security is consistently monitored, managed, and optimized to prevent the next attack and mitigate the risk. Guardz was founded in 2022 by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

About Manage Protect Ltd

Manage Protect is an Australian owned and operated technology company. For over 15 years, we have specialised in integrated cloud solutions to empower managed service providers (MSPs) in providing security, business continuity and productivity solutions to Australian and New Zealand small and medium businesses. Manage Protect's channel of aligned, trained and certified IT partners and MSPs provide best-of-breed solutions sourced globally, while hosted and supported locally.

Services include Managed Security Services, Cloud Backup, Collaboration, Email Services and Security, File Sharing and Security, Microsoft Licensing, Mobile Device Management and Web and Endpoint Security. We are committed to sharing insights, advice, recommended actions and generating greater awareness of cyber risks among partners and the broader business community.

