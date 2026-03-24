Guardz Named Winner of Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC Conference 2026

Guardz Wins Pioneering AI-Powered Threat Detection and Response in 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2026

MIAMI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity platform for MSPs that unifies essential controls to enable faster response and a trusted security foundation, today announced that it won the Pioneering AI-Powered Threat Detection and Response award from the Global InfoSec Awards, part of the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

As cybercriminals increasingly leverage AI to identify vulnerabilities and escalate attacks on exposed systems, organizations are under growing pressure to detect and respond to threats faster than ever before. For small and medium-sized businesses, this challenge is especially significant. Many lack the dedicated security teams or in-house IT expertise and rely on MSPs to secure their environments across identities, endpoints, cloud platforms, and email systems. However, while SMBs are increasingly looking towards MSPs, many MSPs are under pressure to keep up with the new challenges AI brings due to tool sprawl and overwhelming alert volume.

Guardz is addressing this gap with an AI-native platform designed specifically for the MSP ecosystem. By unifying security signals across multiple environments and applying automation to investigation and response workflows, the Guardz platform enables MSPs to detect threats earlier, reduce operational complexity, and protect small businesses more effectively without adding additional tools or manual overhead.

"MSPs are on the front lines of protecting businesses every day, and they need security that works the way they do, with meaningful automation in the moments that matter most," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-founder of Guardz. "As an AI-native platform, our focus is on helping them detect and respond to threats faster and more effectively. This recognition highlights the growing demand for security that is not only advanced, but practical so more providers can better protect the businesses that rely on them every day."

"Guardz embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the coveted group of winners can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Guardz

Guardz provides an AI-native unified detection and response platform designed for MSPs to secure and insure small businesses. The platform protects digital assets, including M365/Google Workspace identities, emails, endpoints, and cloud data, all with a user-centric approach. The company is redefining the MDR market by leveraging the power of AI agents to connect the dots and deliver unified, scalable, and effective protection for small businesses.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

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SOURCE Guardz