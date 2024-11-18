Guardz Strengthens Global Presence with EMEA Expansion, Empowering MSPs to Safeguard Small Businesses with AI-Powered Cybersecurity

Through a new partnership with Infinigate Cloud, Guardz will help to secure SMBs and support the MSP community across EMEA

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity company empowering MSPs and IT professionals to deliver comprehensive, AI-powered cyber protection for small businesses (SMBs), today announced its expansion in EMEA to enable MSPs to secure and insure SMBs with its tailor-made, unified cybersecurity platform. Marking a significant partnership in the region, Guardz and Infinigate Cloud , the expert business unit of the Infinigate Group , specializing in secure cloud solutions, have joined forces to make Guardz's solution available to MSPs across EMEA.

Small businesses represent 99% of all EU businesses – and these companies are highly susceptible to service disruption, reputational damage, revenue loss, and even the permanent shuttering of doors as the result of a cyber-attack. As the backbone of their local economies, these businesses not only require end-to-end cybersecurity protection, but also personnel with the expertise to proactively manage their security stack. With limited resources available to manage this challenge themselves, SMBs often turn to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to improve their cybersecurity hygiene and manage their IT. These local service providers are crucial to ensure SMBs' cyber needs are met and that incidents are detected and remediated in a timely manner.

Guardz's EMEA expansion will offer significant support for the local MSP markets and their customers. MSPs will additionally benefit from Guardz's variety of MSP-focused initiatives, including its Growth Hub , which supports MSPs in boosting business conversions and success, and its complimentary Community Shield plan, which allows MSPs to strengthen their own cybersecurity posture. The expansion will also be supported by strategic hires, including a regional director in the UK, where Guardz has established a physical presence.

"SMBs are crucial to ensuring the security and smooth operation of services and infrastructure across EMEA and MSPs are a key piece of the puzzle. We are thrilled to be expanding to better protect these businesses through their valued MSP partners," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "We are also delighted to partner with Infinigate Cloud, combining our cybersecurity prowess with their 25+ years of experience and world-class solutions. We look forward to supporting the local MSP communities as we together fulfill our vision of making the digital world a more secure place for millions of small businesses and the people who rely on them."

The partnership will make the Guardz solution available to Infinigate Cloud's extensive network of partners and go-to-market pipeline. The platform will be fully integrated and available from the Infinigate Cloud marketplace to Infinigate channel partners across EMEA. Infinigate Cloud will also support Guardz' channel growth through complementary professional services – from technical training, market intelligence, professional marketing, and more.

"We are extremely honored to have been chosen as primary Guardz value added distributor in EMEA, as it demonstrates that our unique role as Managed Security Services Distributor fits the go to market strategy of the next generation of cybersecurity vendors who are focusing on the MSP/MSSP segment. We look forward to generating new incremental growth for both Guardz and our 6,000 channel partners, leveraging Guardz' innovative cybersecurity platform, a great addition to the rapidly growing Infinigate Cloud portfolio of Managed Security Services," said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group.

Guardz's unified, AI-powered platform is purpose-built for MSPs to secure SMBs against ever-evolving threats across users, cloud applications, emails, and devices. Delivering real-time monitoring and remediation, the easy-to-manage Guardz solution enables MSPs to handle more clients efficiently while maintaining continuous and robust security from a single pane of glass.

About Guardz

Guardz is an AI-powered, Unified Detection and Response platform designed to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to secure and insure small businesses against advanced cyber threats. By protecting critical assets like identities, emails, endpoints, cloud, and sensitive data, Guardz helps businesses strengthen their defenses and thrive in a secure digital landscape.

