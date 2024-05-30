Guesty Exemplifies Enterprise Offering by Boosting Checkmyguest's Airbnb Ranking

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guesty , the leading property management software platform for the short-term rental and hospitality industry, today announced a successful implementation with enterprise client Checkmyguest , the French market leader for short and mid-term rental property management. Checkmyguest chose Guesty's preeminent full technology stack to optimize operations, increase productivity, and elevate the guest experience across its entire portfolio.

The property management company has utilized Guesty's comprehensive platform to streamline and expand operations across its enterprise offering. Since completing its deployment six months ago, Checkmyguest has leveraged the power of Guesty's complete software solution to boost its Airbnb ranking score from 4.5 to 4.65 across over 2,000 property listings.

"We are thrilled to combine the finest of French hospitality with the robust capabilities and cutting-edge innovation of Guesty, and we're delighted with our elevated Airbnb ranking as a result of this," said Joffrey Ichbia, co-founder of Checkmyguest. "Leveraging Guesty's API connectivity and direct channel integrations, we've been able to centralize key functions including reservation management and accounting processes, as well as increase the visibility of listings. This has enabled the team to dedicate more time to providing unparalleled 24/7 support to guests, property managers, and owners. We're reaping the benefits of our software integration and we'll continue to make further investments in technology to improve productivity and profitability."

Co-founded by Julien Madar, Kevin Cohen, and Joffrey Ichbia, Checkmyguest specializes in transforming commercial properties into seasonal rental accommodations. With an in-house team of brokers, asset managers, designers, and maintenance staff, Checkmyguest offers comprehensive solutions for property investors and managers, family offices, and institutional investors, from property acquisition and renovation to market placement and guest experience management. Checkmyguest's portfolio includes apartments, private homes, apartment buildings, and villas, eighty-percent of which are in Paris, with additional locations across France, Greece and Morocco.

"As a growth-focused company, Guesty consistently invests significant resources in the development of enterprise-grade and cutting-edge technology, ensuring our partners such as Checkmyguest have adaptive solutions for success," says Yair Holtzer, Guesty's CRO. "Our shared commitment to innovation streamlines processes and opens new horizons for Checkmyguest, demonstrating an aligned synergy for industry-leading practices in the luxury property management sector."

Operating in over 80 countries, Guesty is the most advanced, comprehensive, and easy-to-use platform for STR management today. Guesty's PMS (Property Management System) serves enterprise and SMB property managers as well as individual hosts, providing a full-stack solution with all the necessary tools to manage the entire rental journey, solving some of their biggest pain points. Integrating across all property management functions, the company's robust software platform helps property managers advertise and manage their vacation or short-term rental properties, delivering unrivaled guest experiences through a highly intuitive user experience and open API capabilities.

In April, Guesty announced a $130M Series F funding round led by leading global investment firm KKR. Guesty recently acquired Rentals United, an advanced distribution platform for vacation rental property managers, the company's seventh acquisition to date, as it continues to lead the market.

About Guesty

Guesty is the all-in-one platform for short-term rental businesses to automate and optimize every aspect of their operations. With purpose-built technology, industry-wide expertise, and an R&D team of 250+ engineers, Guesty ensures that hospitality businesses can streamline and achieve growth while delivering the best value to guests. With a complete suite of features and 200+ industry partners, including major booking OTAs like Airbnb, Vrbo, booking.com , Tripadvisor, Expedia, Hopper, Google Travel, Home & Villas by Marriot, and many more, Guesty is transforming the short-term rental industry with innovative solutions. Today, Guesty has 16 offices and 850+ team members across the globe. For more information, visit guesty.com .

About Checkmyguest

Checkmyguest is a leading company in the management of short and mid-term rentals, uniquely positioned in the commercial property sector in France. Checkmyguest's comprehensive offerings go beyond traditional hospitality, providing a complete solution for those seeking real estate investment opportunities outside the conventional market. Dedicated to managing high-value and high-standard properties, Checkmyguest utilizes its in-house design team to enhance properties before distributing them on short and mid-term rental platforms. This approach maximizes revenue for property owners and, most importantly, elevates the overall guest experience. Checkmyguest is a reliable partner for property owners and investors, offering a seamless combination of strategic management, innovative design, and a commitment to delivering the best in hospitality. View properties at Checkmyguest .

