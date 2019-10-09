Huawei Fusion Solar Powers Select Areas of Beijing Daxing International Airport

With Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Solution this 5.61 MWp project pioneered the application of clean energy in civil aviation. After grid connection, 6.1 GWh of green energy will be fed into the power grid annually, which equals to 1,900 tons of standard coal saving while offsetting 966 tons of CO 2 and 14.5 tons of SO 2 footprints every year.

The project owner indicated the PV plant with Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Solution as the reliable source of green energy to the airport thanks to the integration of cutting-edge digital information technologies and higher yields, smart O&M, and safe & reliable features. As we all know, airport safety is the top priority. Huawei FusionSolar distributed solution put a lot of effort in terms of safety consideration in order to leave customers peace of mind. For example, the AI-enabled arc-fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) technology and the fuse-free design can eliminate fire risk. Besides, airport equipment will not be affected by minor electromagnetic radiation. In addition, with smart I-V curve diagnosis, Huawei Smart PV Solution can pinpoint faulty PV strings and discover faulty causes proactively, which guarantees secure, reliable, and long-term power generation.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, being a US$11.2 billion cost and 1.4 million square meter wide structure, is hailed by the British Guardian as No. 1 among new Seven Wonders of the World. The grand opening marks the advent of the world's largest single-terminal airport, surpassing Dubai World Central and New Istanbul Airport. Being a giant aviation integrated transportation hub, it is expected that the renewable energy supply will account for more than 10% (with 1% being PV system contribution) of the airport's annual energy consumption. As a result, Daxing airport tops the list of airports in China in terms of renewable energy utilization percentage.

