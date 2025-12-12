Now Is Yours: Huawei Rolls Out Mate X7 Alongside a New Lineup of Innovative Products

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei unveiled a new lineup of flagship innovative devices at a launch event themed "Unfold the Moment". These products included the HUAWEI Mate X7 mobile phone, HUAWEI FreeClip 2 earphones, HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN smartwatch, and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S tablet.

Guided by the design philosophy of pushing boundaries, the HUAWEI Mate X7 boasts a slim, yet durable design and powerful performance, including flagship-grade smartphone imaging. The HUAWEI FreeClip 2 claims to set a new benchmark for comfortable open-ear listening experiences. The HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN blends refined aesthetics with advanced engineering and performance, allowing users to better explore the world. The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S is designed for creators, featuring a high-definition, eye-soothing display and a smooth creative experience.

Zhu Ping, President of Marketing and Sales Services at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said Huawei will continue to walk alongside users worldwide, bringing warmth to technology. "By understanding and responding to users' real needs, we aim to help the world's consumers use technology to unfold every moment. Our goal is not only to deliver exceptional product experiences, but also to enable every user to embrace the moments that matter most to them."

HUAWEI Mate X7: Unfolding a New Chapter

The Mate X7 draws design inspiration from the "Time-Space Gate" concept and a 1,600-year-old light-woven brocade tradition, widely regarded as a pinnacle of Chinese silk craftsmanship and part of the country's national intangible cultural heritage. The phone comes in a nano fiber-finished Brocade White, alongside two vegan leather options—Nebula Red and Black.

The Mate X7 is also Huawei's first slim foldable smartphone to have the same level of imaging capabilities as a standard flagship phone. Its upgraded second-generation True-to-Color Camera delivers 43% improved color accuracy, and is complemented by a new Ultra Lighting HDR Camera, an Ultra-Wide Camera and a Telephoto Macro Camera. With support for up to 17.5 EV Ultra Lighting HDR Video, the Mate X7 captures vivid details with precision in both bright and low-light environments.

Engineered for durability, the device is powered by a proprietary Ultra-Reliable Foldable Architecture, which includes an outer display made of Ultra Durable Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass, Advanced Precision Hinges, and a 3-Layer Composite Ultra-Tough Structure and more. A 3,550 mm² SuperCool Ultra-Large VC & Graphene Heat Dissipation System and a 5,600 mAh battery further ensure stable performance and all-day battery life.

HUAWEI FreeClip 2: A Fashion Statement

The HUAWEI FreeClip 2 earphones have an ear-clip design that blends open-ear innovation with modern aesthetics, intending to redefine audio products as both listening devices and fashion accessories.

The FreeClip 2 has been designed to wear all day, and comes in the company's traditional Blue, White and Black colorways, as well as a Rose Gold finish that is brand new for the international market. Each earbud weighs just 5.1 g, ensuring a barely-there feel with long-lasting comfort and a secure fit.

The FreeClip 2 provides clear, dynamic audio and call quality across different usage scenarios thanks to its high-energy dual-driver units and NPU AI processor which delivers ten times the computing performance of the previous generation. It also comes with IP57 dust and water resistance and up to 38 hours of total battery life for effortless, all-day wear in any environment.

HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN: Expanding Your Horizons

The new HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN comes in a new Royal Gold Edition which features an industry-first rare-earth purple ceramic bezel with 18K gold, paired with a zirconium-based liquid metal case and a purple-gold titanium alloy strap.

The watch offers a range of features tailored for deep-sea divers, including an innovative waterproof system and direct sonar-based underwater communication capabilities. It also features an upgraded antenna for stronger all-scenario connectivity, AI-powered noise cancellation for clear calling, precise positioning enabled by the HUAWEI Sunflower Positioning System, and advanced eSIM communication technologies. The watch's TruSense system additionally comes with the powerful X-TAP technology for more precise and comprehensive health tracking[1].

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S: Inspiring Creativity

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S is a next-generation tablet designed to seamlessly blend eye comfort with exceptional clarity[2]. Huawei's PaperMatte Display effectively addresses the long-standing issues related to sharpness often associated with traditional matte displays, making the viewing experience on this new device both vividly clear and gentle on the eyes.

The MatePad 11.5 S is designed for paperless productivity, and comes with an M-Pencil Pro stylus and a magnetic keyboard that make transitioning between note-taking, writing, and content creation smoother. The pre-installed Huawei Notes app offers a wide range of brushes, templates, and free resources, and the GoPaint app now comes with a number of new animation tools that help static ideas to come alive. For video creators, the Wondershare Filmora app now offers shortcut key support to streamline editing workflows, while the WPS Office suite provides professional PC-level document editing, presentations, and data processing features.

Huawei said that today's launch goes beyond a mere set of technological upgrades — it reflects the company's enduring commitment to putting consumers first. Under the brand proposition "Now Is Yours," Huawei hopes to engage with consumers openly and sincerely, and to build cross-regional and cross-cultural connections with a warm and inclusive attitude, enabling more people worldwide to share the joy of technological progress.

[1] This product is not a medical device and should not be used for diagnosis or treatment. [2] This product is not a medical device and should not be used for diagnosis or treatment.

