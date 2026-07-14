IceCure Expands U.S. Commercial Team to Meet Surging Demand for ProSense® Cryoablation

CAESAREA, Israel, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure," "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive liquid nitrogen-based cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an option to surgical tumor removal, today announced the expansion of its United States ("U.S.") sales and marketing teams.

In response to strong demand from leading hospitals and physicians across the country, the Company has strengthened its commercial team with new dedicated sales and marketing professionals in key territories such as New York, Southern California and the Midwest. The Company has also added additional clinical support to train and drive clinical adoption for both existing and new sites.

As previously announced on June 17, 2026, IceCure reported a 70% growth in its active U.S. commercial install base of ProSense® for breast cancer cryoablation, driven by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") marketing authorization in October 2025, supportive clinical guidelines, and growing physician demand. As adoption continues to expand, the Company has added new ProSense® systems at clinics and hospitals across the U.S., with procedures now being performed in major metropolitan areas including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Memphis, and many other communities.

"We are pleased with the strong traction and increasing momentum we are experiencing in the U.S. market. We continue our commercialization efforts in order to raise awareness of our innovative cryoablation treatment and make it available to patients in additional territories and regions," said IceCure's Chief Executive Officer, Eyal Shamir.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the continued strong demand for ProSense® in the U.S.; the continued expansion of the Company's U.S. commercial team, clinical support and geographic footprint; the Company's efforts to drive clinical adoption of ProSense® at existing and new sites; continued commercial and clinical adoption of ProSense®; and the Company's plans to raise awareness of its cryoablation treatment and make ProSense® available to patients in additional territories and regions. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 17, 2026, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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SOURCE IceCure Medical