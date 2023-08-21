IceCure Medical Continues to Experience Growing Global Interest in ProSense: Featured at the 16th Thai Breast Symposium

Professor Eisuke Fukuma, who has performed over 600 ProSense breast cancer cryoablation procedures, led a cryoablation symposium with ProSense

IceCure joined its exclusive regional distributor, Terumo, to exhibit the ProSense System to physicians seeking minimally invasive alternatives to lumpectomy

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical LTD. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, recently participated in the 16th Thai Breast Symposium in Bangkok, Thailand, which was hosted by the Thai Breast Surgeons Society. IceCure representatives, including VP of Business Development & Global Marketing, Tlalit Bussi Tel-Tzure, participated at Terumo Corporation's (Tokyo: 4543;US OTC: TRUMY) booth. Terumo is the Company's exclusive distributor of the ProSense System in Japan and Thailand.

A cryoablation symposium, "Cryoablation Emerging as Effective Treatment for Breast Cancer", was led by Professor Eisuke Fukuma, Director of the Breast Center at Kameda Medical Center, Japan.

Professor Fukuma commented, "I've performed over 600 breast tumor procedures with ProSense with excellent results. Patients have minimal pain, no change to the volume or the shape of the breast, and they can quickly resume their normal activities the day following the procedure. Because of this, many women come to my facility and seek out cryoablation. I am pleased to be here at the conference to inform and educate other doctors on how to use ProSense to benefit their patients."

Israel's Ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, added, "IceCure's breakthrough technology marks a new era in women's health treatment. This innovative solution to treat benign and malignant tumors allows for a safe and effective procedure without the trauma, pain, and scarring which has been inevitable until now. This technology represents a new hope for patients and their families facing a cancer diagnosis. The partnership between IceCure, an Israeli company, and Terumo Thailand is another manifestation of the Thai-Israeli potential for collaboration that will improve the lives of both Thais and Israelis. The Embassy of Israel supports this unique partnership and hopes it will help save many lives."

"The growing amount of data on ProSense's efficacy in treating tumors of the breast, lung, and kidney supports our sales momentum in Thailand since ProSense was approved to treat these cancers," stated Terumo Thailand's Managing Director, Panapon Chantakulchai. "Highlighting ProSense at the Thai Breast Society Symposium is very timely as the global medical community recognizes the benefits of this cost-efficient, non-invasive and effective option."

IceCure's Tlalit Bussi Tel-Tzure, commented, "We had very strong interest in ProSense both at the Terumo booth and at Professor Fukuma's talk. The awareness around cryoablation as a minimally invasive method to treat early-stage breast cancer continues to gain momentum and ProSense is extremely well positioned as the system of choice for breast surgeons. Terumo has been a great partner for us in Thailand where we expect to see growing sales momentum."

