IceCure Showcases ProSense® Cryoablation at American Society of Breast Surgeons 2026 Annual Meeting as Commercial Momentum Accelerates in the U.S. Market

As the only FDA cleared minimally invasive treatment option for low-risk breast cancer, ProSense® is aligned with the trend toward de-escalation of breast cancer treatment—a key theme at this year's meeting

American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) recently recommend cryoablation for low-risk breast cancer in its updated Resource Guide

IceCure sponsored a cryoablation symposium led by Key Opinion Leader breast physicians from leading medical institutions including Cleveland Clinic, University of Michigan, West Cancer Center, and the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who shared their thoughts about and their experience using ProSense®

Company expects to report U.S. revenue of ProSense® systems and cryoprobes increased more than 30% in the first quarter of 2026 compared the same period last year, based on preliminary, unaudited estimates

CAESAREA, Israel, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an option to surgical tumor removal, today announced its participation in the American Society of Breast Surgeons ("ASBrS") 2026 Annual Meeting, in Seattle from April 29 to May 3, 2026, where it exhibited ProSense® and sponsored a breakfast symposium titled "Unlocking De-Escalation: Cryoablation for Breast Cancer." The symposium highlighted the growing clinical adoption of cryoablation as a minimally invasive option for the treatment of low-risk breast cancer, an indication for which ProSense® received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") marketing clearance in October 2025.

The IceCure-sponsored symposium featured leading breast surgeons and cryoablation users, including Richard Fine, M.D., breast oncology surgeon at West Cancer Center & Research Institute, Michael Sabel, M.D., Professor of Surgical Oncology at the University of Michigan, Lauren Kopicky, M.D., breast surgical oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic, and Robert Ward, M.D., Associate Professor of Radiology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. These physicians from prominent institutions, such as Cleveland Clinic and the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University, shared real-world experience using IceCure's ProSense® system, and discussed the role of cryoablation in enabling de-escalation of care for appropriate patients.

"As sales of ProSense® continue to accelerate in the U.S. following FDA clearance in low-risk breast cancer late last year, our participation at ASBrS 2026 is an important factor expected to add further visibility and demand for our cryoablation system. We were very pleased to sponsor the important symposium, where breast surgeons from across the U.S. and the world had the opportunity to hear directly from experienced ProSense® users," said Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer of IceCure. "It is especially encouraging to see cryoablation now included in leading treatment guidelines for early-stage breast cancer, which we believe is a significant step toward broader adoption. As more clinical data are generated and shared by leading institutions, we believe that cryoablation is advancing toward becoming a standard-of-care option for appropriately selected patients."

Dr. Lauren Kopicky of Cleveland Clinic commented, "Cryoablation with ProSense® provides a new option in the de-escalation of breast cancer care, meaning a less invasive or reduced level of intensity of care while maintaining effective outcomes, for patients aged 70 and above with low-risk cancer. Performed in a short-office visit under local anesthesia, patients are able to return to their daily lives quickly and without significant cosmetic impact on the breast. This is an innovation that women with low-risk breast cancer have been waiting for."

The ASBrS Resource Guide for the Use of Cryoablation in Breast Cancer was recently updated to include cryoablation as a recommended local treatment option for select patients with low-risk, early-stage breast cancer. The guidelines recognize cryoablation as a minimally invasive option to surgery, particularly for patients with favorable tumor biology, and emphasize the importance of careful patient selection, imaging, and follow-up. The inclusion of cryoablation in these guidelines reflects the growing body of clinical evidence supporting its safety and efficacy, as well as increasing acceptance among breast surgeons and multidisciplinary care teams.

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA marketing authorization for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer with adjuvant endocrine therapy for women aged 70 and above, including patients who are not suitable for surgical alternatives for breast cancer treatment. A full list of benefits and risks can be found on the Company's website.

ProSense® is a minimally invasive cryosurgical tool that provides the option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including in the breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens the door to fast and convenient office-based procedures for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses: accelerating commercial momentum in the U.S. market; the expected increase in U.S. revenue of ProSense® systems and cryoprobes in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025, which are subject to, among other things, the completion of IceCure's quarterly financial closing procedures and final adjustments, which may impact the results and expectations set forth above; the Company's belief that cryoablation is advancing toward becoming a standard-of-care option for appropriately selected patients; and the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of cryoablation as well as increasing acceptance of cryoablation among breast surgeons and multidisciplinary care teams. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 17, 2026, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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SOURCE IceCure Medical