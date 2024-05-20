IceCure Medical to Highlight Key Achievements and Provide Business Overview at A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase

CAESAREA, Israel, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the Company's CEO, Eyal Shamir, will present via a fireside chat at the A.G.P / Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 8:20am EDT. Investors may register to view the presentation at the virtual conference through the following LINK.

Mr. Shamir will present an update on the latest developments and catalysts for IceCure, including the recently announced results of the ICE3 breast cancer cryoablation trial, its pending De Novo Classification Request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for marketing clearance of the ProSense® Cryoablation System for the treatment of patients with early-stage, low risk breast cancer, as well as ProSense®'s increasing global commercial reach and growing body of independent research on the efficacy and safety of ProSense in women's health and interventional oncology.

"This has already been an incredibly productive year for IceCure Medical as we completed the ICE3 study, published positive top line results and submitted the complete dataset to the FDA last month," commented Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer. "These are exciting developments, and the conference allows us to highlight our achievements and share our vision for the next phase upon a successful outcome with the FDA and enhance shareholder value as we accelerate our commercial goals for ProSense in the U.S. market."

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System provides a minimally invasive treatment option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens that door to fast and convenient office-based procedure for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

