IceCure's ProSense® Chosen for Breast Cryoablation Study Led by the Prestigious European Institute of Oncology with Sponsorship from the Italian Ministry of Health

PRECICE study, financed by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and the Italian Ministry of Health, is led by multidisciplinary collaborators including breast surgeons, interventional radiologists, and breast imaging and pathology specialists

PRECICE is exclusively using ProSense® to treat all 233 Luminal A and B patients >50 years of age with early-stage breast cancer, a wider population of patients than ICE3

Article published in European Journal of Cancer Prevention describes the PRECICE study and presents the role of cryoablation in the move toward de-escalation of surgical treatment

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the publication of an article titled "Cryoablation of early breast cancer: the challenge towards de-escalation of surgical treatment" in the European Journal of Cancer Prevention.

The article, authored by breast surgeons and interventional radiologists including Director of Interventional Radiology at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy, Franco Orsi, MD, presents a review of recent studies and literature on cryoablation of breast cancer, stating:

"The scientific assumption moving researchers is that cryoablation could represent a precise and safe alternative to the surgery itself for a selected subgroup of women."

The article highlights the Percutaneous Cryoablation of Low-risk Early Breast Cancer (PRECICE) study, led by Principal Investigator, Dr. Orsi. PRECICE is an independent prospective observational 233 patient study that has commenced the enrollment of women 50 years of age and older with unifocal, small (up to 15 mm in diameter), clinically node-negative, luminal A and B breast cancer.

The PRECICE study, which will exclusively use ProSense® to conduct all procedures, will evaluate the technical effectiveness of cryoablation with a median follow-up of five years (with early primary and secondary outcomes after three years). The procedure failure rate will be evaluated for possible residual tumor by mammography, ultrasound, and nuclear MRI at two months before radiotherapy and six months after radiotherapy. If relapse is suspected, an image-guided breast biopsy will be performed. Additional endpoints including quality of life, psychological impact, and economic outcomes will also be evaluated.

"Dr. Orsi and his team are leading one of the largest studies of cryoablation in early-stage breast cancer and examining cryoablation's role as an alternative to lumpectomy. Importantly, PRECICE is using ProSense® to examine a wider population of patients than ICE3 did, including women as young as 50 and those diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer," stated IceCure's CEO, Eyal Shamir. "The accelerating move towards the de-escalation of surgical treatment further supports the potential for excellent patient outcomes, improved healthcare economics, and increased market penetration for ProSense®."

