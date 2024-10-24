InMode Granted Preliminary Injunction Against Online Sellers Prohibiting Counterfeit Sales of Morpheus8 Radiofrequency Devices and Cartridge Accessories

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, has been granted a preliminary injunction by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in a lawsuit filed against sellers identified to be the source of unlawful counterfeit sales of Morpheus8 radiofrequency devices and cartridge accessories.

On September 3, 2024, the Honorable Michael Fitzgerald of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued the order granting InMode's motion for a preliminary injunction. InMode's large-scale action against these illegitimate sellers also warranted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), which was granted due to strong supporting evidence that it is within the public interest to protect InMode's trademarks and prevent the sale of counterfeit products, particularly in this case, where Defendants' counterfeit Morpheus8 products could be sold to unsuspecting third parties for use in medical procedures. As a result, a court-ordered preliminary injunction has been issued, freezing various assets, and account listings of all sellers involved in the sale of the aforementioned counterfeit goods.

"InMode has zero tolerance for dishonest business practices and considers the safety of the public its number one priority," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "We will take necessary action with online platforms and sellers participating in the irresponsible use, sale or distribution of our brand and counterfeit products associated with it."

InMode will continue to relentlessly pursue enforcement against sellers of counterfeit InMode products and Morpheus8 devices and accessories to address the harm and adverse reactions caused by counterfeit Morpheus8 devices. In the United States, patients can confirm they are receiving top-quality care from an InMode provider using a genuine Morpheus8 device by finding an authorized provider at www.inmodemd.com/find-a-provider.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

