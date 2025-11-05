InMode Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenue of $93.2 Million, 78% Gross Margins

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Quarterly GAAP revenues of $93.2 million, compared to $130.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, which included $31.9 million of pre-order sales.

Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $19.9 million, an increase of 26% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income of $20.9 million. *Non-GAAP operating income was $23.6 million.

Total cash position of $532.3 million as of September 30, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Revenues $93,165 $130,232 (including $31.9M of pre-order sales) Gross Margins 78 % 82 % Net Income $21,863 $50,990 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.34 $0.65 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Gross Margins 78 % 82 % Net Income $24,532 $54,971 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.38 $0.70

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

"The third quarter progressed in line with our expectations, even as broader economic conditions continued to present challenges," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "Consumer sentiment remains cautious, and global uncertainties persist. Nonetheless, our team remains focused, executing with discipline and investing in the strategic areas that will fuel our long-term trajectory.

"On the corporate front, we are excited to welcome Michael Dennison as our new President of North America. Michael has been with InMode since 2018 and his proven leadership and industry expertise will be instrumental in advancing our regional strategy, deepening customer engagement, and supporting InMode's sustainable growth," Mizrahy concluded.

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode, added, "Gross margins in the third quarter were in line with expectations and reflected our proactive planning around tariff impacts."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $93.2 million. In the third quarter of 2024, revenues were $130.2 million (including $31.9 million in revenue from first half of 2024 pre-orders).

GAAP and a *non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter was 78%, compared to a gross margin of 82% for the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 22%, compared to 37% in the third quarter of 2024. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 25%, compared to 40% for the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 22% compared to 29% for the same period in 2024. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 26% compared to 33% for the same period in 2024. The decline in operating margins across both the quarterly and year-to-date periods primarily reflects lower sales in the U.S., which is the company's most profitable region.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $21.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $51.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $24.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $55.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $532.3 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2025 ending December 31, 2025. Based on our current estimates, management expects:

Revenues remain the same as in previous guidance between $365 million to $375 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin remains the same as in previous guidance between 78% and 80%

*Non-GAAP income from operations remains the same as in previous guidance to be between $93 million and $98 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share remain the same as in previous guidance between $1.55 to $1.59

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, on October 10, 2025, a new cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel began, and the hostilities have formally paused after two years of conflicts. The scope and severity of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Northern Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the broader region are unpredictable and could escalate any time. To date, our operations have not been materially affected. We continue to monitor political and military developments closely and examine the consequences for our operations and assets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2025 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

REVENUES 93,165

130,232

266,641

296,965

COST OF REVENUES 20,856

24,055

56,971

57,536

GROSS PROFIT 72,309

106,177

209,670

239,429

OPERATING EXPENSES:















Research and development 3,543

3,254

9,810

10,470

Sales and marketing 44,970

51,863

132,171

136,713

General and administrative 2,899

2,799

8,293

7,579

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 51,412

57,916

150,274

154,762

OPERATIONS INCOME 20,897

48,261

59,396

84,667

Finance income, net 4,721

9,918

19,642

26,592

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 25,618

58,179

79,038

111,259

INCOME TAXES 3,755

7,189

12,232

12,755

NET INCOME 21,863

50,990

66,806

98,504



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic 0.35

0.66

1.03

1.20

Diluted 0.34

0.65

1.02

1.19

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF

EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)















Basic 63,291

77,022

65,072

81,795

Diluted 63,868

77,908

65,727

83,016



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents 252,437

155,329 Marketable securities 121,518

267,688 Short-term bank deposits 158,353

173,455 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 38,095

36,335 Prepaid expense and other receivables 24,485

22,097 Inventories 71,403

59,548 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 666,291

714,452 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 2,350

3,176 Deferred income tax asset 54,104

56,285 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,922

8,732 Property and equipment, net 2,238

2,322 Other investments 700

700 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 68,314

71,215 TOTAL ASSETS 734,605

785,667 Liabilities and shareholders' equity





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable 16,723

13,782 Contract liabilities 15,099

16,755 Other liabilities 36,508

39,314 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 68,330

69,851 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Contract liabilities 3,126

3,336 Other liabilities 4,171

3,356 Operating lease liabilities 5,593

5,311 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,890

12,003 TOTAL LIABILITIES 81,220

81,854







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 653,385

703,813 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 734,605

785,667

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income 21,863

50,990

66,806

98,504

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 156

138

521

480

Share-based compensation expenses 2,696

3,981

8,632

13,122

Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable 106

130

159

414

Loss on marketable securities, net 11

29

14

170

Finance expenses (income), net 3,147

3,863

1,260

(5,934)

Deferred income taxes 602

35

2,064

(58)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (2,353)

(2,570)

(1,094)

1,924

Increase in other receivables (147)

(860)

(2,403)

(7,577)

Increase in inventories (3,293)

(5,657)

(11,855)

(13,189)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (759)

(1,235)

2,941

347

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 564

11,722

(2,596)

6,160

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current) 1,874

(26,517)

(1,866)

5,859

Net cash provided by operating activities 24,467

34,049

62,583

100,222

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Investment in short-term deposits (153,904)

(78,390)

(178,904)

(164,687)

Proceeds from short-term deposits 103,390

138,140

189,687

151,640

Purchase of fixed assets (134)

(77)

(438)

(435)

Purchase of marketable securities -

(90,820)

(20,877)

(276,513)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 14,211

22,233

17,214

69,608

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 48,105

122,969

152,127

304,777

Net cash provided by investing activities 11,668

114,055

158,809

84,390

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Repurchase of ordinary shares -

(76,556)

(127,444)

(165,536)

Exercise of options 249

565

1,248

1,194

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 249

(75,991)

(126,196)

(164,342)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (184)

728

1,912

157

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 36,200

72,841

97,108

20,427



















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 216,237

91,997

155,329

144,411

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 252,437

164,838

252,437

164,838



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, 2025



2024

2025



2024 Revenues by Category:





























Capital Equipment revenues - United States 45,203

49 %

85,734

66 %

1,15,398

44 %

1,51,392

51 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 28,063

30 %

28,662

22 %

91,329

34 %

86,191

29 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 73,266

79 %

1,14,396

88 %

2,06,727

78 %

2,37,583

80 % Consumables and service revenues 19,899

21 %

15,836

12 %

59,914

22 %

59,382

20 % Total Revenue 93,165

100 %

1,30,232

100 %

2,66,641

100 %

2,96,965

100 %



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

%

%

%

%

United

States

International

Total

United

States

International

Total

United

States

International

Total

United

States

International

Total Revenues by Technology:













































Minimal-Invasive 75

76

75

95

77

90

79

79

80

90

82

88 Hands-Free 2

1

2

4

3

4

3

2

2

7

3

5 Non-Invasive 23

23

23

1

20

6

18

19

18

3

15

7

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended September 30, 2025

Three months ended September 30, 2024



GAAP

Share Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES 93,165

-

93,165

130,232

-

130,232

COST OF REVENUES 20,856

(343)

20,513

24,055

(481)

23,574

GROSS PROFIT 72,309

343

72,652

106,177

481

106,658

OPERATING EXPENSES:























Research and development 3,543

(274)

3,269

3,254

(890)

2,364

Sales and marketing 44,970

(1,804)

43,166

51,863

(2,300)

49,563

General and administrative 2,899

(275)

2,624

2,799

(310)

2,489

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 51,412

(2,353)

49,059

57,916

(3,500)

54,416

OPERATIONS INCOME 20,897

2,696

23,593

48,261

3,981

52,242

Finance income, net 4,721

-

4,721

9,918

-

9,918

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 25,618

2,696

28,314

58,179

3,981

62,160

INCOME TAXES 3,755

27

3,782

7,189

-

7,189

NET INCOME 21,863

2,669

24,532

50,990

3,981

54,971

EARNINGS PER SHARE:























Basic 0.35





0.39

0.66





0.71

Diluted 0.34





0.38

0.65





0.70

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in thousands)























Basic 63,291





63,291

77,022





77,022

Diluted 63,868





64,531

77,908





78,548





Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 GAAP

Share Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP REVENUES 266,641

-

266,641

296,965

-

296,965 COST OF REVENUES 56,971

(987)

55,984

57,536

(1,361)

56,175 GROSS PROFIT 209,670

987

210,657

239,429

1,361

240,790 OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Research and development 9,810

(783)

9,027

10,470

(1,877)

8,593 Sales and marketing 132,171

(6,096)

126,075

136,713

(9,007)

127,706 General and administrative 8,293

(766)

7,527

7,579

(877)

6,702 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 150,274

(7,645)

142,629

154,762

(11,761)

143,001 OPERATIONS INCOME 59,396

8,632

68,028

84,667

13,122

97,789 Finance income, net 19,642

-

19,642

26,592

-

26,592 INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES 79,038

8,632

87,670

111,259

13,122

124,381 INCOME TAXES 12,232

(628)

11,604

12,755

-

12,755 NET INCOME 66,806

9,260

76,066

98,504

13,122

111,626 EARNINGS PER

SHARE:





















Basic 1.03





1.17

1.20





1.36 Diluted 1.02





1.15

1.19





1.34 WEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF

EARNINGS PER SHARE (in

thousands)





















Basic 65,072





65,072

81,795





81,795 Diluted 65,727





66,199

83,016





83,536

SOURCE InMode Ltd.