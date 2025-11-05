InMode Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenue of $93.2 Million, 78% Gross Margins

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Quarterly GAAP revenues of $93.2 million, compared to $130.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, which included $31.9 million of pre-order sales.
  • Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $19.9 million, an increase of 26% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP operating income of $20.9 million. *Non-GAAP operating income was $23.6 million.
  • Total cash position of $532.3 million as of September 30, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


 Q3 2025

 Q3 2024

Revenues

$93,165

$130,232

(including $31.9M of pre-order sales)

Gross Margins

78 %

82 %

Net Income

$21,863

$50,990

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.34

$0.65

*Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Gross Margins

78 %

82 %

Net Income

$24,532

$54,971

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.38

$0.70


*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income  is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

"The third quarter progressed in line with our expectations, even as broader economic conditions continued to present challenges," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "Consumer sentiment remains cautious, and global uncertainties persist. Nonetheless, our team remains focused, executing with discipline and investing in the strategic areas that will fuel our long-term trajectory.

"On the corporate front, we are excited to welcome Michael Dennison as our new President of North America.  Michael has been with InMode since 2018 and his proven leadership and industry expertise will be instrumental in advancing our regional strategy, deepening customer engagement, and supporting InMode's sustainable growth," Mizrahy concluded.

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode, added, "Gross margins in the third quarter were in line with expectations and reflected our proactive planning around tariff impacts."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $93.2 million.  In the third quarter of 2024, revenues were $130.2 million (including $31.9 million in revenue from first half of 2024 pre-orders). 

GAAP and a *non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter was 78%, compared to a gross margin of 82% for the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 22%, compared to 37% in the third quarter of 2024. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 25%, compared to 40% for the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 22% compared to 29% for the same period in 2024. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 26% compared to 33% for the same period in 2024. The decline in operating margins across both the quarterly and year-to-date periods primarily reflects lower sales in the U.S., which is the company's most profitable region.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $21.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $51.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $24.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $55.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $532.3 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2025 ending December 31, 2025. Based on our current estimates, management expects:

  • Revenues remain the same as in previous guidance between $365 million to $375 million
  • *Non-GAAP gross margin remains the same as in previous guidance between 78% and 80%
  • *Non-GAAP income from operations remains the same as in previous guidance to be between $93 million and $98 million
  • *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share remain the same as in previous guidance between $1.55 to $1.59

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, on October 10, 2025, a new cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel began, and the hostilities have formally paused after two years of conflicts. The scope and severity of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Northern Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the broader region are unpredictable and could escalate any time. To date, our operations have not been materially affected. We continue to monitor political and military developments closely and examine the consequences for our operations and assets. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call today, November 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202681/ffd9babcf8. Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers who opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
Webcast URL:https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JfIdKlTZ
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodeinvestors.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from November 5, 2025, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to November 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers: 

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 2676014

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:
 https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodeinvestors.com/events-presentations/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2025 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:
Yair Malca
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (949) 305-0108
Email: [email protected] 

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Email: [email protected] 

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)



Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


REVENUES

93,165


130,232


266,641


296,965


COST OF REVENUES

20,856


24,055


56,971


57,536


GROSS PROFIT

72,309


106,177


209,670


239,429


OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development

3,543


3,254


9,810


10,470


Sales and marketing

44,970


51,863


132,171


136,713


General and administrative

2,899


2,799


8,293


7,579


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

51,412


57,916


150,274


154,762


OPERATIONS INCOME

20,897


48,261


59,396


84,667


Finance income, net

4,721


9,918


19,642


26,592


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

25,618


58,179


79,038


111,259


INCOME TAXES

3,755


7,189


12,232


12,755


NET INCOME

21,863


50,990


66,806


98,504











EARNINGS PER SHARE:









Basic

0.35


0.66


1.03


1.20


Diluted

0.34


0.65


1.02


1.19


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF
EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)









Basic

63,291


77,022


65,072


81,795


Diluted

63,868


77,908


65,727


83,016


 

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)



September 30,

2025


December 31,

2024

Assets




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

252,437


155,329

Marketable securities

121,518


267,688

Short-term bank deposits

158,353


173,455

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

38,095


36,335

Prepaid expense and other receivables

24,485


22,097

Inventories

71,403


59,548

     TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

666,291


714,452

    NON-CURRENT ASSETS:




Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

2,350


3,176

Deferred income tax asset

54,104


56,285

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,922


8,732

Property and equipment, net

2,238


2,322

Other investments

700


700

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

68,314


71,215

TOTAL ASSETS

734,605


785,667

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Accounts payable

16,723


13,782

Contract liabilities

15,099


16,755

Other liabilities

36,508


39,314

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

68,330


69,851

    NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Contract liabilities

3,126


3,336

Other liabilities

4,171


3,356

Operating lease liabilities

5,593


5,311

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

12,890


12,003

TOTAL LIABILITIES

81,220


81,854





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

653,385


703,813

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

734,605


785,667

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)




Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income

21,863


50,990


66,806


98,504


Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

156


138


521


480


Share-based compensation expenses

2,696


3,981


8,632


13,122


Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable

106


130


159


414


Loss on marketable securities, net

11


29


14


170


Finance expenses (income), net

3,147


3,863


1,260


(5,934)


Deferred income taxes

602


35


2,064


(58)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(2,353)


(2,570)


(1,094)


1,924


Increase in other receivables

(147)


(860)


(2,403)


(7,577)


Increase in inventories

(3,293)


(5,657)


(11,855)


(13,189)


Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(759)


(1,235)


2,941


347


Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

564


11,722


(2,596)


6,160


Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)

1,874


(26,517)


(1,866)


5,859


Net cash provided by operating activities

24,467


34,049


62,583


100,222


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Investment in short-term deposits

(153,904)


(78,390)


(178,904)


(164,687)


Proceeds from short-term deposits

103,390


138,140


189,687


151,640


Purchase of fixed assets

(134)


(77)


(438)


(435)


Purchase of marketable securities

-


(90,820)


(20,877)


(276,513)


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

14,211


22,233


17,214


69,608


Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

48,105


122,969


152,127


304,777


Net cash provided by investing activities

11,668


114,055


158,809


84,390


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









 Repurchase of ordinary shares

-


(76,556)


(127,444)


(165,536)


    Exercise of options

249


565


1,248


1,194


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

249


(75,991)


(126,196)


(164,342)


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(184)


728


1,912


157


NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

36,200


72,841


97,108


20,427











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

216,237


91,997


155,329


144,411


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

252,437


164,838


252,437


164,838


INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)


 

Three months ended September 30, 

Nine months ended September 30,

2025



 

2024

2025



 

2024
 

Revenues by Category: 














Capital Equipment revenues - United States

45,203


49 %


85,734


66 %


1,15,398


44 %


1,51,392


51 %

Capital Equipment revenues - International

28,063


30 %


28,662


22 %


91,329


34 %


86,191


29 %

 

Total Capital Equipment revenues 

  

73,266
 

79 %
 

1,14,396
 

88 %
 

2,06,727
 

78 %
 

2,37,583
 

80 %

Consumables and service revenues

19,899


21 %


15,836


12 %


59,914


22 %


59,382


20 %

 

Total Revenue 

  

93,165
 

100 %
 

1,30,232
 

100 %
 

2,66,641
 

100 %
 

2,96,965
 

100 %

Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,

2025


2024


2025


2024


%


%


%


%


United
States


International


Total


United
States


International


Total


United
States


International


Total


United
States


International


Total

Revenues by Technology:
























Minimal-Invasive

75


76


75


95


77


90


79


79


80


90


82


88

Hands-Free

2


1


2


4


3


4


3


2


2


7


3


5

Non-Invasive

23


23


23


1


20


6


18


19


18


3


15


7


100


100


100


100


100


100


100


100


100


100


100


100

INMODE LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
 (Unaudited)

 


Three months ended September 30, 2025


Three months ended September 30, 2024



GAAP


Share Based
Compensation


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Share Based
Compensation


Non-GAAP


REVENUES

93,165


-


93,165


130,232


-


130,232


COST OF REVENUES

20,856


(343)


20,513


24,055


(481)


23,574


GROSS PROFIT

72,309


343


72,652


106,177


481


106,658


OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development

3,543


(274)


3,269


3,254


(890)


2,364


Sales and marketing

44,970


(1,804)


43,166


51,863


(2,300)


49,563


General and administrative

2,899


(275)


2,624


2,799


(310)


2,489


TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

51,412


(2,353)


49,059


57,916


(3,500)


54,416


OPERATIONS INCOME

20,897


2,696


23,593


48,261


3,981


52,242


Finance income, net

4,721


-


4,721


9,918


-


9,918


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

25,618


2,696


28,314


58,179


3,981


62,160


INCOME TAXES

3,755


27


3,782


7,189


-


7,189


NET INCOME

21,863


2,669


24,532


50,990


3,981


54,971


EARNINGS PER SHARE:













Basic

0.35




0.39


0.66




0.71


Diluted

0.34




0.38


0.65




0.70


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER
SHARE (in thousands)













Basic

63,291




63,291


77,022




77,022


Diluted

63,868




64,531


77,908




78,548


 

Nine months ended September 30, 2025


Nine months ended September 30, 2024

GAAP


Share Based
Compensation


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Share Based
Compensation


Non-GAAP

REVENUES

266,641


-


266,641


296,965


-


296,965

COST OF REVENUES

56,971


(987)


55,984


57,536


(1,361)


56,175

GROSS PROFIT

209,670


987


210,657


239,429


1,361


240,790

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Research and development

9,810


(783)


9,027


10,470


(1,877)


8,593

Sales and marketing

132,171


(6,096)


126,075


136,713


(9,007)


127,706

General and administrative

8,293


(766)


7,527


7,579


(877)


6,702

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

150,274


(7,645)


142,629


154,762


(11,761)


143,001

OPERATIONS INCOME

59,396


8,632


68,028


84,667


13,122


97,789

Finance income, net

19,642


-


19,642


26,592


-


26,592

INCOME BEFORE INCOME
TAXES

79,038


8,632


87,670


111,259


13,122


124,381

INCOME TAXES

12,232


(628)


11,604


12,755


-


12,755

NET INCOME

66,806


9,260


76,066


98,504


13,122


111,626

EARNINGS PER
SHARE:












Basic

1.03




1.17


1.20




1.36

Diluted

1.02




1.15


1.19




1.34

WEIGHTED AVERAGE
NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF
EARNINGS PER SHARE (in
thousands)












Basic

65,072




65,072


81,795




81,795

Diluted

65,727




66,199


83,016




83,536

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

