Innoviz Collaborating with Ecomotion Community to Host the Annual Assembly

With over 16,000 members and 750 startups, EcoMotion is a dynamic and growing global community in the smart mobility sector which creates a platform for startups to connect and collaborate with other community members including global industry, investors, and public sector, while highlighting the latest technology innovations in mobility. EcoMotion's mission is to advance the smart mobility sector through technology by supporting startups to scale and addressing the global mobility ecosystem challenges.

Innoviz hosting the community's annual assembly comes at a promising time where leading brands including Mercedes and BMW have introduced advanced stages of autonomous driving for consumers across the United States and Europe. We believe Innoviz had a significant part in BMW achieving Level 3 autonomy this year with its L3 Personal Pilot function.The company is also working with Volkswagen to forward autonomous capabilities for the light commercial vehicle, the ID. Buzz.

"It's been an exciting year for the automotive industry and especially for the autonomous vehicle sector, with many automakers reaching advanced levels of autonomy," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and co-founder of Innoviz. "Hosting EcoMotion Assembly 2024 underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration that drives innovation and sets the stage for the next generation of mobility solutions. It's an honor to bring together industry leaders and visionaries to explore new frontiers in automotive technology."

"Especially this year, I am grateful for Innoviz's invaluable partnership in hosting the EcoMotion Community," said Jennifer Schwarz, Executive Director of EcoMotion. "It is incredible to collaborate with Innoviz to make possible this pivotal annual ecosystem. EcoMotion Assembly is an opportunity to highlight to the world the technological excellence coming out of Israel today and the solutions which address the critical challenges of the global mobility ecosystem." This event will showcase cutting-edge advancements and host discussions on the disruptive potential of smart mobility technology."

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com .

