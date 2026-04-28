Innoviz Enters Defense and Homeland Security - Enabling Physical AI-Driven 3D Situational Intelligence

Bringing automotive-grade, resilient, long–range 3D perception LiDAR, built for the auto industry's most rigorous standards, to homeland security and defense

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms, today announced its entrance to the defense and homeland security (HLS) markets, with its unique solutions, InnovizSMART and InnovizTwo Ultra Long-Range (ULR) LiDAR sensors, as a suitable solution also for defense and HLS customers. Developed for civilian applications, Innoviz LiDARs' rugged design, extended detection range, and automotive-grade reliability make them well-suited for the demanding requirements of defense and security operations. This reflects Innoviz's view regarding the growing role of Physical AI systems, that must perceive and operate within real-world physical constraints, including in mission-critical security and defense environments.

Innoviz is entering the defense and homeland security (HLS) markets

With growing demand from governments, police forces, airport security agencies, and others worldwide, Innoviz is uniquely positioned to serve the homeland security market with no additional investment required. Innoviz LiDARs are designed to comply with the most demanding automotive standards, deliver long-range 3D detection and resilience to dust, debris, and extreme temperatures, capabilities relevant to the environments often encountered in defense and border security applications.

With the same technological foundation as Innoviz's proven automotive LiDAR solutions, InnovizSMART captures high-resolution 3D point cloud data at distances of up to 450 meters, while InnovizTwo ULR reaches up to 1 kilometer, both in a compact form factor. InnovizTwo-based LiDARs include PoE (Power over Ethernet) connectivity to support streamlined deployment on existing infrastructure. Physical AI systems depend on deterministic, real-time 3D perception to maintain accurate World Models of complex operational environments, and Innoviz LiDARs are designed to deliver the range, reliability, and resolution needed to support these models.

InnovizSMART and InnovizTwo ULR are suitable for use across a broad range of defense and HLS applications, including:

Perimeter & Facility Security: From airports and border crossings to hospitals, schools, and industrial facilities, Innoviz LiDARs provide reliable, long-range intruder detection and perimeter monitoring, day or night, across harsh weather conditions, without the blind spots of camera-only systems.

From airports and border crossings to hospitals, schools, and industrial facilities, Innoviz LiDARs provide reliable, long-range intruder detection and perimeter monitoring, day or night, across harsh weather conditions, without the blind spots of camera-only systems. Mapping & Situational Awareness: Innoviz LiDARs generate dense, highly accurate 3D point clouds for mission planning, terrain mapping, and real-time situational awareness, forming a continuous sensing layer that feeds AI-driven systems with live environmental data.

Innoviz LiDARs generate dense, highly accurate 3D point clouds for mission planning, terrain mapping, and real-time situational awareness, forming a continuous sensing layer that feeds AI-driven systems with live environmental data. Drone Detection: Fine angular resolution at long range enables detection and tracking of small, fast, low-reflectivity aerial targets that radar and cameras often struggle to classify reliably, supporting early warning.

"Using the technological foundation that made Innoviz a trusted Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers, Innoviz now brings its innovation to the HLS and defense markets. We believe that this technological edge supports the performance and reliability that defense and security customers demand," said Omer Keilaf, CEO & Founder of Innoviz. "Entering the defense and HLS market with the InnovizSMART and InnovizTwo ULR is a natural step for us, and we look forward to equipping various defense customers with what we believe to be best-in-class LiDAR sensing capabilities. There is more than one way to save lives."

"Defense and homeland security applications require reliable 3D perception in degraded and unpredictable environments," said Azarel Ram, former CEO of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Defense & Homeland Security Executive Advisor. "Innoviz's LiDAR brings proven automotive-grade robustness and high-resolution sensing that can support navigation, situational awareness, and object detection in complex operational conditions."

InnovizSMART is available. First samples of the InnovizTwo ULR have already been delivered.

For more information or to discuss defense and HLS deployment requirements, contact [email protected] or visit innoviz.tech/innovizsmart.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, defense and homeland security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates or is expected to operate, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events, and, in the case of Innoviz's forward-looking revenues, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE Innoviz Technologies