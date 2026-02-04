Innoviz Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call for Wednesday, February 25 at 9:00 a.m. ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ), (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stacks, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 before the market opens.

Innoviz will host a conference call and webinar on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its operational and financial results followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Operational and financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration. A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz
Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit https://innoviz.tech/

