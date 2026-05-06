Innoviz Technologies and LOXO Sign Letter of Intent to Power Next-Generation Autonomous Delivery Vehicles with InnovizTwo Long-Range LiDAR

Leveraging high–fidelity 3D perception to ground autonomous driving World Models

LOXO to integrate Innoviz's InnovizTwo LiDAR into its L4 autonomous driving platform

LOXO intends to nominate Innoviz as the LiDAR provider for their autonomous vehicle platform, subject to successful completion of evaluation

TEL AVIV, Israel and BERN, Switzerland, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) ("Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms, today announced that Switzerland-based LOXO, a pioneer in autonomous delivery, has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to integrate Innoviz's InnovizTwo Long-Range LiDAR into its L4 autonomous driving solution, Digital Driver. InnovizTwo serves as a core layer enabling Physical AI systems that must perceive, reason, and act in the real world under the laws of physics, supporting high-fidelity 3D understanding required for autonomous operation.

LOXO to integrate InnovizTwo Long-Range LiDAR into its L4 Digital Driver platform

Innoviz and LOXO are currently engaged in advanced stages of testing and evaluation of InnovizTwo Long-Range LiDAR for LOXO's dedicated autonomous vehicle platform. Subject to the successful completion of this process, LOXO intends to nominate Innoviz as its LiDAR supplier for this platform.

LOXO's Digital Driver technology stack powers autonomous delivery with purpose-built and retrofitted electric vehicles designed to meet the growing demands of urban and regional logistics across Europe, in applications such as transport, retail, and postal delivery. As LOXO prepares to begin development of its next generation of driverless vehicles, the company evaluated different LiDAR providers, concluding that Innoviz's InnovizTwo Long-Range LiDAR has the potential to be the best fit for its platform including meeting the required performance, reliability, and supply continuity. These capabilities align with the rising requirements of Physical AI systems, where reliable, real-time 3D perception forms the foundation for safe autonomous decision-making at scale.

"Our next-generation autonomous delivery platform demands sensing that always performs irrespective of distance, speed, and the unpredictable conditions of the real-world," said Amin Amini, Co-Founder and CEO of LOXO. "After a thorough evaluation of what the market has to offer, InnovizTwo Long-Range stood apart. The point cloud quality Innoviz delivers at longer distances is in a class of its own and has been validated by some of the world's most demanding automotive manufacturers. Innoviz is a partner we trust and are thrilled to grow with."

"Having the opportunity to work with LOXO as their long-term LiDAR partner is a testament to what our team has built, not just a sensor that outperforms on the road but a business that OEMs and commercial operators alike can depend on for the long haul," said Omer Keilaf, Founder and CEO of Innoviz Technologies. "We're proud to have the opportunity to support LOXO's Digital Driver's safe navigation across both urban and rural environments, and equally proud to be the manufacturing and technology partner they can count on as their fleet scales for years to come."

About LOXO

Based in Switzerland, LOXO is pioneering autonomous delivery with its Digital Driver technology stack, integrated into purpose-built and retrofitted electric vehicles to meet the growing demands of urban and regional logistics. LOXO combines robust autonomy with real-world operational reliability to drive the future of sustainable goods transportation. For more information, visit www.loxo.ch.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, defense and homeland security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates or is expected to operate, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events, and, in the case of Innoviz's forward-looking revenues, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations. There can be no assurances that the Company will enter into definitive agreements, orders or receive payments with respect to this LOI mentioned in this announcement.

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SOURCE Innoviz Technologies