Innoviz Sets Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 13 at 9:00 a.m. ET

News provided by

Innoviz Technologies

23 Oct, 2024, 16:00 IDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ), (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 before the market opens.

Innoviz will host a conference call and webinar on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its operational and financial results followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Operational and financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration. A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz
Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit www.innoviz-tech.com

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Media Contact
[email protected]

Investor Contact
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496323/Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

Also from this source

Innoviz Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Innoviz Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR...
Innoviz Technologies' LiDARs to Be Deployed Across Major International Airports in the United States by The Indoor Lab to Improve Passenger Safety and Operational Efficiency Using AI Capabilities

Innoviz Technologies' LiDARs to Be Deployed Across Major International Airports in the United States by The Indoor Lab to Improve Passenger Safety and Operational Efficiency Using AI Capabilities

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a world leader and Tier 1 supplier of high-performance LiDAR solutions,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Automotive

Automotive

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics