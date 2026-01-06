Innoviz Technologies Announces First Sensor-Fusion Colored 3D LiDAR and Camera in InnovizThree

"We recently announced the InnovizThree, our newest compact design which is 60% smaller than our InnovizTwo LiDAR. Being able to include RGB capabilities within the same small form factor is, I believe, yet another example of how Innoviz is spearheading the LiDAR sector. Innoviz remains committed to delivering a perception platform that is not only high-performance, but also affordable and practical to integrate at scale," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "By adding color capabilities directly into our LiDAR, we are giving OEMs a cleaner, more efficient path to multi-sensor perception, without compromising vehicle design or manufacturability. A fully colored InnovizThree is an amazing new tool which has the potential to unlock new growing sectors such as drones, micro-robotics and humanoids "

The RGB sensing capabilities are factory-aligned with the LiDAR, with an ability to ensure precise and consistent Visual-to-LiDAR geometry across production units. This alignment, combined with hardware-synchronized capture, will enable reliable multi-modal sensor-fusion data correlation while reducing calibration effort during vehicle integration. Delivered through a single integration interface, the solution will minimize wiring, interfaces, and system complexity. This approach will reduce the overall integration burden for OEMs, which is expected to enable simpler validation processes, optimized engineering effort, lower cost and faster time-to-production.

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

