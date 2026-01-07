Innoviz Technologies Partners with Vueron to Accelerate AI Development for Automotive and Smart Infrastructure Applications

The integration can help accelerate LiDAR-based perception by streamlining the process of annotating and labeling sensor data for AI model development. Vueron's VueX platform leverages advanced AI to automatically annotate LiDAR point cloud with bounding boxes and object classifications, significantly reducing the manual effort required while maintaining the precision needed for safety-critical applications. Users can upload Innoviz LiDAR data directly to the cloud-based VueX platform, where automated annotation tools process the data and allow for fine-tuning to achieve optimal accuracy.

Building on a previous relationship between the companies, when Innoviz's first-generation automotive-grade LiDAR, InnovizOne, was successfully used for Vueron's autonomous driving platform, such that the platform's users are now able to use Innoviz's high performance InnovizTwo LiDAR for automotive applications and InnovizSMART for smart infrastructure deployments for the VueX platform to provide an end-to-end AI cloud-based environment for data storage, visualization, processing, labeling, training, validation, and deployment.

"Our collaboration with Vueron represents an important step in making advanced LiDAR technology more accessible and easier to deploy," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz. "By integrating our automotive-grade sensors with Vueron's powerful AI development tools, we're enabling our customers to accelerate their development timelines and potentially reduce the complexity of bringing perception systems to market."

"Integrating Innoviz's high-performance LiDAR data into our VueX platform allows us to offer customers a comprehensive ai-based solution across automotive and infrastructure applications," said Noah Jang, SVP of Global Business at Vueron. "The combination of Innoviz's proven sensor technology with our automated annotation and training capabilities creates a powerful toolset that addresses real pain points in perception development."

Live Joint Demonstration at Vueron's Booth at CES 2026

The joint solution will be demonstrated live at Vueron's booth (LVCC, West Hall #3569) at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6-9, where attendees can experience the integrated platform and explore use cases across automotive and smart infrastructure applications.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com.

About Vueron

Vueron is a company building perception and data infrastructure for real world autonomy. Drawing on deep experience in autonomous driving, robotics, and AI, Vueron helps teams by calibration to perception and deployment. By transforming raw LiDAR data into reliable, production-ready AI-based output, Vueron enables OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and infrastructure operators to move faster, reduce engineering overhead, and focus on solving real world mobility challenges. Vueron works with partners and customers across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

