Innoviz Technologies to Showcase LiDAR Solutions at ITS America Conference in Texas

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a Tier 1 and direct supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, will demonstrate its state-of-the-art LiDAR technology at ITS America , held at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas, from April 24-27, 2023. Innoviz will offer demonstrations of its LiDARs from booth #1510 during all days of the show.

Hosted by the Intelligent Transportation Society of America, ITS America brings together innovators from across the intelligent transportation community. Innoviz will be showcasing some of its latest mobility innovations and use-case solutions, such as: bridge collision detection, hazard detection in a predefined aerial or ground area, trespassing detection, and additional traffic alerts.

Innoviz is pleased to see its partners who are presenting at ITS: Outsight (booth 401), whose software, together with Innoviz's LiDAR accelerates the adoption of 3D LiDAR technology beyond ADAS, and Sensagrate, whose platform, SensaVision, enabled by Innoviz's LiDAR gathers data for root cause analysis of pedestrian-related incidents, improving pedestrian and automobile safety. Other participants include Gridmatrix (booth 1236) and Axilion (booth 505) with whom Innoviz is cooperating to work on addressing the most common and challenging issues of vulnerable road users, such as predicting collisions and quantifying near miss incident probability.

"We look forward to showcasing our industry-leading LiDAR solutions at ITS America and demonstrating how Innoviz technology is a perfect fit for the smart transportation sector," said Scott Craig, Vice President of North America at Innoviz Technologies. "Innoviz LiDAR sensors and perception software offer urban and rural transportation solutions for a number of applications, ranging from autonomous vehicles to traffic and security monitoring, and helping to unlock the future of mobility today."

InnovizTwo delivers an automotive-grade, mass-producible automated solution for autonomous vehicles, as well as for intelligent transportation systems, including smart corridors and more. InnovizTwo demonstrates Innoviz's superior technical ability to deliver breakthrough performance at a competitive price. The product has garnered snowballing interest from the market to date, and the Company continues to make progress on key automotive programs with leading automakers. On April 20, 2023, InnovizTwo was awarded the Edison Award in the Smart Transportation category.

To learn more about Innoviz LiDAR solutions, visit https://bit.ly/its_meetings23 to schedule a meeting during the show. Innobiz booth at ITS is #1510

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz-tech.com.

