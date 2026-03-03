Insightec Announces National Reimbursement in France for MR-Guided Focused Ultrasound to Treat Essential Tremor

Reimbursement now enables hospitals across France to offer incisionless brain therapy for medication–refractory essential tremor

HAIFA, Israel and FRANKFURT, Germany, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Insightec , a global healthcare company dedicated to using focused ultrasound to transform patient care, today announced that France has officially published national reimbursement for unilateral MR–guided focused ultrasound treatment for medication–refractory essential tremor. The new Diagnosis Related Groups and tariffs were released in the Journal Officiel de la République Française and take effect immediately, allowing hospitals across France to begin offering the incisionless procedure.

Exablate Prime, Insightec’s next‑generation MR‑guided focused ultrasound system, is used in the treatment of medication‑refractory essential tremor. France has now implemented national reimbursement, enabling hospitals across the country to offer this incisionless therapy.

The reimbursement follows an earlier positive assessment from the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), which recognized the clinical benefit of MR‑guided focused ultrasound. Publication of the tariffs now converts that recommendation into sustained access for patients.

Under the new reimbursement framework, patients in France with moderate to severe essential tremor who are medication refractory are eligible for unilateral MR–guided focused ultrasound. HAS requires that patients receive comprehensive information about the procedure and that hospitals participate in a clinical registry to document long–term outcomes. Insightec is working with clinical and hospital partners and the patient association to support implementation across France.

"Essential tremor is the most common movement disorder in France, affecting more than 380,000 people, including about 30,000 living with a severe and invalidating form," said Annie Le Brun, President of APTES (the Association of People Affected by Essential Tremor). "Half of these individuals are medication refractory, which leaves roughly 1,500 new patients every year without effective relief. Our membership gave us a clear mandate to advocate for broader access to innovative treatments, and France's reimbursement decision reflects a growing recognition of MR–guided focused ultrasound as a safe, effective, and incisionless option for patients."

To date, Insightec's focused ultrasound technology has treated more than 30,000 patients at 214 centers worldwide. In Europe alone, more than 8,000 patients have been treated across 54 centers.

"This is a landmark moment for individuals with essential tremor in France," said Maurice R. Ferré, MD, CEO and Chairman of Insightec. "With reimbursement now in place, French hospitals can begin offering incisionless, MR–guided focused ultrasound to people living with disabling tremor. This decision represents an important step in expanding access to innovative, patient–centered care."

Using continuous MRI guidance, MR–guided focused ultrasound identifies the specific region of the brain responsible for the tremor and delivers focused ultrasound energy to disrupt the abnormal signaling that causes functional symptoms and significantly impacts quality of life and social engagement, without the need for an incision.

"Transcranial MR–guided focused ultrasound is now an established, incisionless neurosurgical procedure for patients with medication–refractory essential tremor," said Prof. Jean Régis, Professor of functional neurosurgery at La Timone University Hospital in Marseille and president of the World Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery. "Being able to offer this treatment nationwide is an important development, as it ensures that patients have access to the full range of surgical options available to manage Essential Tremor."

