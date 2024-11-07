IPC and LeapXpert Partner for Federated Messaging Governance and Compliance

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, the leading provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for financial markets, has partnered with LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, to provide enhanced messaging communications capture, governance and compliance capabilities to regulated financial businesses.

In an increasingly digital workplace with growing use of messaging channels alongside traditional telephony communication, LeapXpert solutions address the key financial industry challenge of managing effective surveillance and associated regulatory compliance obligations such as data recordkeeping. Specifically, LeapXpert focuses on creating a federated messaging environment for frictionless, cross-platform messaging between multiple users and apps. A centralized, highly interoperable communication platform, accessed through a Single Professional Identity (one contact number) streamlines messaging functionality, providing an enhanced communication experience, robust communications governance and compliance with recordkeeping requirements from the SEC, CFTC, ESMA, FCA and other regulators.

IPC has been at the forefront of technology innovation in trading communications systems for more than 50 years. Its market-leading communications technologies, product innovation and strategic partnerships with specialist service providers like LeapXpert reflects a focus and commitment to improving the trading experience for all stakeholders. LeapXpert solutions can be integrated within IPC's Unigy, Trader Voice, Unified Comms & Mobile capture solutions, creating a unique and highly differentiated industry solution.

James Tonks, SVP Partner Development, IPC, commented: "This collaboration represents the future of compliant communication. The use of messaging channels is accelerating. Telephone networks are already federated; federated messaging is the next major leap in the digital enterprise communication revolution. We are excited to be able to harness the proven technology of an experienced service provider to offer a robust, frictionless and enterprise-grade messaging solution with associated governance best practice and regulatory compliance."

Avi Pardo, Co-founder & CBO of LeapXpert, said: "In the fast-paced world of financial markets, seamless communication is essential. Our partnership with IPC ensures that financial institutions can effortlessly navigate the complexities of off-channel communication, staying compliant while optimizing their operations. We are excited to bring our expertise in communications to IPC's extensive client base, providing a comprehensive Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) solution."

The LeapXpert Communications Platform supports different chat features, such as one-on-one and group chats across various messaging channels, including WhatsApp, iMessage, WeChat, SMS, Telegram, Signal, and LINE. Clients stay on their preferred (or authorized) channels, while traders and employees use one platform and number across multiple channels making them much more readily accessible to clients.

API integration and client/employee identification and validation functionality ensures that both parties know they are speaking to a particular individual rather than a member of a team. Advanced governance with sophisticated data leakage prevention, information barriers, anti-virus and malware services means firms can more easily monitor client conversations, safeguard sensitive information and protect assets from loss and security threats and prevent data leaks.

