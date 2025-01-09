ITURAN ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING CONFERENCES IN JANUARY 2025

Will attend and meet investors at the Needham growth conference on Tuesday, January 14 and the Freedom Israel Opportunities Event on Thursday, January 16

AZOUR, Israel, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITRN), a global leader in vehicle telematics, today announced management's participation at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14 and the Freedom Capital Markets Israel Opportunities Event on Thursday, January 16, both of which are taking place in New York City.

Mr. Udi Mizrahi, Deputy CEO will be presenting to investors at the Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 11:45am Eastern Time. Management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact a Needham representative or email a request to the Ituran investor relations team at [email protected].

Mr. Mizrahi will also be part of a panel discussing technology trends and investment themes at the Freedom Israel Opportunities Event, focusing on the connected car and the future of transportation on the morning of Thursday, January 16, 2025.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.3 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

