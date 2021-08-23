Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results For The Second Quarter Of 2021

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021

Growth in both aftermarket and OEM subscribers: net increase in aftermarket of 23,000 and net increase in OEM of 1,000;

Revenues of $67.5 million , an increase of 27% year-over-year;

, an increase of 27% year-over-year; Net income of $9.1 million , versus last year's $6.3 million net loss;

, versus last year's net loss; EBITDA of $18.2 million , up 30% year-over-year (excluding last year's impairment);

, up 30% year-over-year (excluding last year's impairment); Generated $19.0 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

in quarterly operating cash flow; Declared dividend of $3 million ; Renewed share buy-back program;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said, "We are very pleased with our results, especially with the above-average growth in our after-market subscriber base. While the pandemic continues to impact many of the countries we operate in, we are pleased with our solid performance, demonstrating that even in the hardest of times, Ituran has a strong enough business base to successfully overcome all the challenges it has been faced with. As the global recovery moves to a more solid footing with the associated recovery in global car sales, Ituran is exceptionally well-positioned across all its geographies to capitalize on the ongoing recovery and renewed growth."

Continued Sheratzky, "In June, one of our early-stage mobility technology holdings, Bringg, a company we seeded in 2014, raised capital from leading venture capital investors. We are very proud that in only seven years, this company, of which Ituran remains the largest shareholder with 17%, has grown to its current valuation of $1 billion and it is still valued at close to zero on our balance sheet. Ituran prides itself on its ability to correctly read market trends and invest into disruptive mobility technologies. Our investment in Bringg is a successful element of this strategy and has become a strong value-add to Ituran and its shareholders."

Added Sheratzky, "Our continued profitability and ongoing cash generation, enables us to share the fruits of our ongoing success with our shareholders. Beyond the regular dividend payment of at least $3 million per quarter, the Board of Directors also renewed our share buy- back program of which $19 million remains and which will commence in the coming days. We believe that the ability to buy back Ituran shares, depending on market conditions, is another tool in our arsenal that will contribute to shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $67.5 million, an increase of 27% compared with revenues of $53.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

70% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 30% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $46.9 million, an increase of 7% over second quarter 2020 revenues.

The subscriber base amounted to 1,812,000 as of June 30, 2021.

This represents an increase of 24,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 23,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 1,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $20.5 million, an increase of 114% compared with that of the second quarter of 2020. Product revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were impacted due to the Covid-related economic shutdowns throughout the world.

Gross profit for the quarter was $30.8 million (45.7% of revenues), an 11% increase compared with gross profit of $27.7 million (51.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 54.8%, compared with 58.5% in the second quarter of 2020. The gross margin on subscription revenue in the second quarter of last year was unusually high due to short-term cost reduction made by the Company to mute the impact of the Covid shutdowns, and current levels represent the more typical level of subscription gross margin.

The gross margin on products was 24.8% in the quarter, compared with 21.8% in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating income for the quarter was $13.8 million (20.4% of revenues), compared with an operating loss of $4.9 million in the second quarter of last year. In the second quarter of last year, it is noted that there was an impairment charge of $14.2 million. Excluding that charge, operating income in the current quarter grew by 48% compared with operating income in the second quarter of 2020 amounting to $9.3 million (17.5% of revenues).

EBITDA for the quarter was $18.2 million (26.9% of revenues), compared with an EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of last year. Excluding the above-mentioned impairment charge last year, current EBITDA represents an increase of 30% versus EBITDA of $13.9 million (26.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year.

Financial expense for the quarter was $1.0 million compared with a financial income of $1.5 million in the second quarter of last year, which last year mainly related to the Saver-One increase in value in its market capitalisation.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $9.1 million (13.5% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.44, compared with a loss of $6.3 million or loss per share of $0.30. Excluding the above-mentioned impairment charge last year, current net income represents an increase of 28% compared to a net income of $7.1 million and earnings per share of $0.34 in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $19.0 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $71.8 million and debt of $38.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $33.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Dividend

For the second quarter of 2021, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Buy Back

On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that it Board of Directors made a decision to continue executing the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. The buy back program will commence on August 25, 2021.

The share repurchases, if any, will be funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares will be made based on SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

US dollars

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020

(unaudited)







Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 65,576 72,183 Investments in marketable securities 6,217 6,663 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 45,864 39,343 Other current assets 38,578 38,624 Inventories 21,170 22,622

177,405 179,435





Non- Current investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 1,042 908 Investments in other companies 1,529 1,263 Other non-current assets 3,340 2,953 Deferred income taxes 12,659 11,910 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 14,877 13,558

33,447 30,592





Property and equipment, net 37,164 37,653





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,258 5,548





Intangible assets, net 18,013 19,382





Goodwill 39,806 39,862











Total assets 310,093 312,472

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)

US dollars

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020

(unaudited)

Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 17,590 20,388 Accounts payable 21,387 19,716 Deferred revenues 26,053 24,351 Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests 11,002 10,595 Other current liabilities 41,200 37,677

117,232 112,727





Non- Current liabilities



Long term loan 20,938 34,068 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 20,646 19,715 Deferred income taxes 2,230 2,494 Deferred revenues 8,751 8,536 Others non-current liabilities 2,324 2,341 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,639 2,692

56,528 69,846





Stockholders' equity 132,280 127,192 Non-controlling interests 4,053 2,707 Total equity 136,333 129,899











Total liabilities and equity 310,093 312,472

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

US dollars US dollars



Six month period

ended June 30, Three month period

ended June 30,

(in thousands except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues:









Telematics services 92,562 92,707 46,943 43,731

Telematics products 42,265 28,978 20,519 9,580



134,827 121,685 67,462 53,311













Cost of revenues:









Telematics services 41,990 40,501 21,220 18,159

Telematics products 31,652 22,558 15,421 7,495



73,642 63,059 36,641 25,654













Gross profit 61,185 58,626 30,821 27,657

Research and development expenses 6,841 7,305 3,295 3,419

Selling and marketing expenses 5,880 5,899 2,923 2,840

General and administrative expenses 22,005 25,999 10,907 12,076

Impairment of goodwill - 10,508 - 10,508

Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net (86) 3,700 (74) 3,673

Operating income (loss) 26,545 5,215 13,770 (4,859)

Other income (expense), net (3) 3 - 13

Financing income (expense), net (1,982) 863 (989) 1,517

Income (loss) before income tax 24,560 6,081 12,781 (3,329)

Income tax expenses (5,718) (4,817) (2,905) (2,891)

Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies ,net (21) (887) (10) 16

Net income (loss) for the period 18,821 377 9,866 (6,204)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,452) (343) (758) (129)

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 17,369 34 9,108 (6,333)













Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share attributable to Company's stockholders 0.83 0.01 0.44 (0.30)













Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 20,813 20,813 20,813 20,813



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

US dollars US dollars



Six month period

ended June 30, Three month period

ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss) for the period 18,821 377 9,866 (6,204) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 8,735 9,826 4,383 4,603 Interest and exchange rate differences on loans, net 4 (542) 33 56 Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities 365 (16) (116) (106) Gain in respect of investments in other companies - (1,524) - (1,524) Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 1,178 895 716 61 Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net 21 887 10 (16) Deferred income taxes (882) (369) 39 (1,167) Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net (53) 87 (49) 27 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (6,533) 3,487 (945) 7,978 Decrease in other current assets 1,032 2,949 1,552 3,477 Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,229 229 (431) 607 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,008 (2,245) 1,964 (2,435) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 1,863 (3,710) 42 (2,307) Increase in other current and non-current liabilities 743 6,178 1,264 2,798 Impairment of goodwill - 10,508 - 10,508 Impairment of other intangible assets - 3,661 - 3,661 Increase (decrease) in obligation for purchase non-controlling

interests 686 (698) 686 (749) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,217 29,980 19,014 19,268 Cash flows from investment activities







Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals (1,504) (363) (765) (255) Capital expenditures (6,819) (5,579) (4,102) (2,128) Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies (420) (492) (138) 4 Investments in long term deposit (79) (35) - (13) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 628 196 407 30 Net cash used in investment activities (8,194) (6,273) (4,598) (2,362) Cash flows from financing activities







Short term credit from banking institutions, net (83) 2,660 (34) - Repayment of long term loan (14,982) (8,802) (4,211) (4,517) Purchase of shares from minority shareholders - (750) - (750) Dividend paid (10,100) (9,967) (10,100) (4,917) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest (385) - (356) - Net cash used in financing activities (25,550) (16,859) (14,701) (10,184) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,080) (4,030) 1,728 202 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,607) 2,818 1,443 6,924 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 72,183 53,964 64,133 49,858 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 65,576 56,782 65,576 56,782

In May 2021, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in July 2021.

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.