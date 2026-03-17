Just Chooses Sapiens Insurance Platform for Life & Pensions for System Modernisation and Growth

Sapiens' platform will support Just's goal of sustained growth in the UK retirement market

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Just, a specialist UK financial services group, has chosen Sapiens' Insurance Platform. This includes Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pensions, Sapiens DigitalSuite, and Sapiens DataSuite to achieve faster integrations, speed to market, and operational efficiency in the UK retirement market.

The Sapiens Platform for Life & Pensions will offer Just improved scalability and flexibility to enable growth and innovation.

Sapiens' proven insurance platform provides comprehensive functionality to support complex life and retirement products, and the ability to quickly expand Just's product portfolio.

Just chose Sapiens for its leading technology, proven delivery capability, and partnership mindset, positioning Just to transform operations and achieve their long-term growth objectives. This partnership supports Sapiens' expansion in the UK retirement market.

"Sapiens' solutions allow us to onboard new customers efficiently, integrate seamlessly with third-party partners, digitise the customer experience, and support our continued innovation of new products and services," said Tom Evans, Managing Director Retail, Just. "Our work with Sapiens will enable us to co-create a smarter, data-driven retirement platform; one that will support our capacity to respond positively to the long-term societal and demographic shifts in the UK retirement market."

"Our common vision of establishing a modern, digital foundation serving future generations of retirees with flexibility and transparency is a key part of this partnership," said Tal Sharon, Chief Customer Officer, Global Life & Pensions, Sapiens. "Our customer-driven approach and intelligent platform will help Just support policyholders through all stages of retirement."

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pensions is a software solution for end-to-end core operations and processes. An award-winning policy administration system, it supports individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and retirement.

Sapiens DigitalSuite is a comprehensive, cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement suite specifically designed to enable, sustain, and grow insurance businesses.

Sapiens DataSuite is a data management solution that empowers insurers to produce actionable insights and maximise the value of their data, resulting in smarter decision-making. DataSuite is a modular, highly innovative, business intelligence solution designed specifically for insurance markets.

About Just

Just (Just Group plc) is a FTSE-listed specialist UK financial services company. A leader in the individual retirement income, care and defined benefit de-risking markets, Just has been trusted to manage more than £27 billion of customers' retirement savings and has helped customers release over £7 billion from their properties. Just provides a wide range of products, advice and professional services to individual customers, financial intermediaries, corporate clients and pension scheme trustees.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global leader in intelligent insurance, SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organisations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, with our innovative offerings. Recognised by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

For more information, visit https://sapiens.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Sapiens Contact

Charlotte Otter

Head of Communications, Sapiens

Mobile: +0049-175-707-2411

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation