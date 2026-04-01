Sapiens Selects Industry Leader as Chief Marketing Officer

Sapiens hires accomplished B2B SaaS marketing executive Eva Skidmore as Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate AI-led growth

LONDON, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) today announced that Eva Skidmore joins the company as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will lead the global Marketing team and be responsible for advancing the company's go-to-market (GTM) strategy and transformation.

She will place AI at the core of Sapiens marketing strategy to transform how the company creates, activates, and scales demand while unifying Marketing, Sales, Product, and Partnerships into a single, intelligence-driven growth engine. This will enable Sapiens to scale with precision, speed, and measurable impact.

"Eva Skidmore is a visionary and expert marketing leader with a strong track record of driving growth in global B2B SaaS organizations, including complex, private equity-backed environments," said Sapiens Chief Revenue Officer James Hannay. "She brings deep expertise across brand and product marketing, demand generation, go-to-market strategy, and revenue-aligned marketing operations with a consistent focus on measurable impact, execution, and close partnership with Sales."

Eva joins Sapiens from JAGGAER, where she led a Marketing transformation. She has a global orientation and builds collaborative teams with a human-centered leadership approach. Eva held marketing leadership roles at Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, RightNow Technologies, and Socrata, supporting teams across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Eva was instrumental during multiple periods of scale, transformation, and successful exits.

"I'm thrilled to join Sapiens at such a defining moment in its evolution," said Eva. "The company has a strong foundation - deep customer relationships, powerful technology, and an incredible team that's ready to innovate fast. I'm excited to bring my experience in AI, marketing, and modernization to help Sapiens keep leading the industry with its intelligent solutions. It's an honor to be part of shaping what's next!"

Eva is based in Bozeman, Montana and holds an MBA from the University of Michigan.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global leader in intelligent, SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, as well as reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens serves over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with our innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

For more information, please visit Sapiens.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Charlotte Otter

Head of Communications, Sapiens

Mobile: +0049-175-707-2411

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation