KMS Lighthouse Announces Annual Knowledge Management Summit in Conjunction with Forrester: November 11th at 11 am ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse today confirmed the date and event line-up for its Annual Knowledge Management Summit in conjunction with Forrester which will take place this year on November 11 at 11am EST. The event is focused on the most urgent knowledge management (KM) practices as well as the latest trends in employee and customer experiences. A panel of though leaders will be sharing their insights and covering lessons learned during the pandemic and how they think organizations will adapt to a post-pandemic environment. Among the panel speakers will be Jerry Campbell from 7-Eleven and Benjamin Duffy from Unum; the full line-up is available on the KMS Lighthouse website.

Kate Leggett , VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research will speak about current knowledge management trends as they pertain to customer and employee experience and Jeanne Bliss, CEO & Founder of Customer Bliss will be sharing her thoughts and expectations for the future of customer experience.

KMS Lighthouse has also added to the line-up the respected keynote speaker and mentalist, Michael Karl . Karl is an incredibly engaging speaker who has presented for dozens of Fortune 500 companies including AT&T, Hilton, Marriott, HBO, and the NBA.

As part of the event agenda, KMS Lighthouse's Chief Solution Architect, Doron Gower, will be sharing the latest company developments, innovations and how AI is leveraged.

"The KMS Lighthouse team has interacted with hundreds of organizations during the shifting reality we are currently experiencing with COVID-19 and are currently assisting enterprise organizations with their knowledge management needs as they apply to onboarding, training, remote work, customer service and more. We are beyond excited to partner with Forrester for this epic event," shares Sagi Eliyahu, CEO KMS Lighthouse.

Details of the event including the free registration and available on the KMS Lighthouse website.

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a leading provider of cutting-edge knowledge management solutions. Lighthouse enhances every business engagement by empowering customers, employees and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. Lighthouse's powerful patented search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, including simple integrations to existing and future self-service channels. For more information, visit https://www.kmslh.com, or email [email protected].

SOURCE KMS lighthouse