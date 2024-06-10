KMS Lighthouse completed a roadshow with its partner Microsoft in 4 cities around the world: Orlando, London, Tel Aviv and Dallas

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse has been partnering with Microsoft for 5 years now, as part of the partnership their knowledge management system runs on Azure and interfaces with Azure OpenAI, now the two have completed a four-event roadshow around the world.

You can see (from right to left): Sivan Shitrit, Channel Manager, KMSLighthouse; Simon Sorel, CBO, KMSLighthouse; Doron Gober, Chief Solutions Architect, KMSLighthouse; Harris D'Ambrosi, Global Head of Strategic Plans, Travel Operations, Allianz Partners; and also Sagi Eliyahu, CEO, KMSLighthouse.

In recent days, the company completed a roadshow around the world, together with its business partner Microsoft, a journey that started in Orlando, continued in London, stopped in Tel Aviv and ended in Dallas. The company is a top tier partner of Microsoft and as part of the partnership between the two, KMS Lighthouse's smart knowledge management system runs on Azure, the tech giant's cloud, and interfaces with the GPT-4 technology which is the private label of Azure OpenAI. There is also an integration to Teams, Dynamics 365 and it can be purchased through Microsoft's Marketplace.

The first event started in Orlando, Florida, where about 30 senior managers from the hotel industry, including company employees and business partners, came and heard lectures on knowledge management and AI in the hotel industry. There was also a guest lecture by a large company in the field of tourism of which we are a joint client. The second stop was the Microsoft offices in London, where the KMS Lighthouse team met with over 50 senior executives of the company's enterprise organizations and presented the system capabilities they developed by combining the GPT technology with the British insurance company Esure. After that, the business partners journeyed to in Israel, and held another event at the Microsoft offices in Herzliya, which was attended by about 200 guests with guest lectures from Discount Bank, Hot Telecom and Hilan. Finally, they returned to the United States and held a significant event with over 120 participants in Dallas, Texas, at the Microsoft Innovation Center, with lectures and simulations on GenAI and knowledge management.

KMS Lighthouse currently serves a variety of Fortune 500 companies and enterprises around the world and indicates an increase in demand in many fields but with an emphasis on the health fields, banks and finance, telecom and tourism. Among their global clients are: GE HealthCare, VillageMD, AIG as they work with the largest organizations in a wide variety of fields across North America, Israel, Europe and Asia.

Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse: "We welcome our special partnership with Microsoft, by combining the capabilities of our system with Azure OpenAI technology we enable smart solutions for our customers. The cooperation allows our customers, the largest organizations in the world, to have access to our unique technology through Microsoft's distribution channels. We are convinced that our vision together with artificial intelligence tools will help us grow faster with significant Microsoft backing."

Yossi Shakui, Director of Enterprise Commercial Digital Native, Microsoft: "Our collaboration with KMS Lighthouse, a leading company in knowledge management, exemplifies a successful journey. Together, we have embarked on a significant roadshow across diverse industries in Orlando, London, Dallas, and Israel, showcasing the power of collaborative innovation fueled by the adoption of cutting-edge Microsoft solutions. Microsoft Israel recognizes the importance of empowering Israeli tech companies, especially in this period of time. Our primary objective is to forge strategic, high-impact partnerships with our startups, propelling them towards global growth, connecting their innovative solutions to the leading companies in the world, thereby enhancing our ever-expanding ecosystem and contributing to their business outcomes."

