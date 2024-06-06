KMS Lighthouse Limited Shortlisted for Three Prestigious Awards at the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) 2024 Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse Limited, a global leader in knowledge management, is thrilled to announce that it has been successfully shortlisted for three categories at the upcoming Global Sourcing Association (GSA) 2024 Awards. Finalist positions for the categories include:

Service Provider of the Year: KMS Lighthouse Limited

Retail Programme of the Year: lastminute.com and KMS Lighthouse Limited

Technology Enabled Programme of the Year (Automation/AI): lastminute.com and KMS Lighthouse Limited

The winners will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 11, at the Awards Ceremony held at Richmond Hill Hotel, following the GSA Festival of Sourcing. Celebrating its 21st year, the GSA Awards recognise and honor the efforts of organizations that exhibit best practices in strategic sourcing.

The recognition in these three distinguished categories highlights KMS Lighthouse's commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration within the industry. The joint nominations with lastminute.com emphasize the successful partnership and the impactful solutions delivered to clients through cutting-edge automation and AI technologies.

"We are incredibly honored to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse Limited. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our partners at lastminute.com. We are excited about the opportunity to continue driving innovation in knowledge management and delivering exceptional value to our clients through faster knowledge for their teams, and better experiences for their customers."

Kerry Hallard, CEO at the Global Sourcing Association commented: "It's been a tough few years and yet the number and quality of entries this year has been outstanding. There is some incredible work being done and the collaboration within the industry, both locally and globally, is inspiring. The industry's ability to constantly evolve and find innovative solutions to new problems – be them in ethically deploying AI or grappling with the evolving ESG landscape – our awards prove the sector's dynamism and resilience. I'd like to thank every entrant and massive congratulations to those shortlisted."

For more information on the GSA Awards programme, visit https://www.gsa-uk.com/GSAAWARDS2024

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a global leader in knowledge management solutions, providing innovative platforms that enhance organizational knowledge sharing and decision-making. Through advanced AI and automation technologies, KMS Lighthouse enables businesses to improve customer service, streamline operations, and achieve higher efficiency.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

KMS Lighthouse Limited

https://kmslh.com/