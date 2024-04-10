KYTE BROKING IMPROVES CLIENT ENGAGEMENT WITH WHATSAPP & TELEGRAM COMMUNICATIONS

Joint Solution by LeapXpert and SteelEye Ensure Seamless & Compliant Use of Messaging Channels

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte Broking Limited, a leading Futures and Options broker, part of the Market Securities Group, has transformed its customer experience by enabling clients to reach their brokers via WhatsApp and Telegram.

The channels, which were previously considered 'off-channel' communications by the firm, are now fully compliant and approved for use thanks to a joint solution by LeapXpert and SteelEye.

Prior to this, brokers at Kyte Broking and Market Securities had to navigate the challenges of balancing client demand for efficient communication with meeting stringent regulatory requirements.

Recognizing the need for a better way, Kyte Broking conducted a rigorous search for communication compliance solutions and turned to industry leaders LeapXpert and SteelEye.

The integrated solution offered by LeapXpert and SteelEye allows Kyte Broking to seamlessly capture, archive, and monitor communications across various channels, including WhatsApp and Telegram.

As a result, Kyte Broking has empowered its brokers to communicate with clients on their preferred messaging platforms while ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements by the FCA, SEC, and other global regulators.

Brokers communicate on WhatsApp using the Leap Work application, which allows advanced monitoring and an optimal client experience, while using the native application for Telegram. The solution works on both corporate owned and personal devices and additional channels can be integrated as needed.

"At Kyte Broking, we are committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients while upholding the highest standards of compliance," said Joergen Jaehnig, Deputy Head of Compliance at Kyte Broking. "The partnership with LeapXpert and SteelEye has transformed our client communications and improved the efficiency of our communication processes."

"I'm thrilled to see the positive fruit of our partnership with SteelEye and the value it has already brought Kyte Broking," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder and CBO of LeapXpert. "We have witnessed increasing demand for our solutions in both regulated and non-regulated markets in the past year, with a particularly significant surge among global energy and commodity trading firms, all eager to adopt modern channels in a governed and compliant manner. We're dedicated to working with each firm to provide responsible business communications solutions."

"Enabling firms like Kyte Broking to better serve their clients while maintaining the highest standards of compliance is fundamental to what we do," said Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye. "This is a great example of how technology can enable financial firms to comply with regulation while still operating competitively and providing excellent customer service."

About Kyte Broking Limited

Kyte Broking has been providing specialist broking services since 1985, continually expanding product coverage, research, liquidity discovery and execution services. Kyte Broking specialises in a broad range of financial products including Cash Equity, ETFs, Equity Derivatives, Foreign Exchange, Futures & Options, Bonds, Structured Products, Securities Financing Transactions, Exotics and Commodities. Our research & analytics teams are comprised of recognized professionals and our global macro research is led by top economist rated by Bloomberg as "Best forecaster of US (2012-2016) and Eurozone (2015-2016)". Kyte Broking executes across all major exchanges, regulated markets, its OTF Trading Venue and third-party MTFs acting in an agency capacity.

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables compliant, governed, and secure communication between enterprise employees and their clients across consumer messaging and voice channels, while leveraging Communication Intelligence to enhance front-office employee productivity and decision-making. LeapXpert, a Gartner Cool Vendor, is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Asia. Hundreds of enterprise customers, with hundreds of thousands of users in more than 45 countries, depend on LeapXpert daily for Digital Communications Governance. For more information, visit leapxpert.com.

About SteelEye

SteelEye is the first and only truly integrated trade and communications surveillance solution. We empower financial firms with the data-driven tools and complete insights they need to focus on what matters, all from a single platform.

State-of-the-art algorithms and intelligent alerts proactively detect market manipulation and compliance breaches, while our holistic data model – which combines communications, trades, orders, news, and market data – provides intelligent insights and deep analytics. Founded in 2017, SteelEye has offices in the UK, North America, Portugal, and India. For further information, visit steel-eye.com.

