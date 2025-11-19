LeapXpert Named One of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Second Year Running

LeapXpert recognized for exceptional 334% revenue acceleration driven by demand for governed external communication and Communication Data Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert today announced it ranked 242 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. LeapXpert grew 334% during this period.

LeapXpert Founder & CEO Dima Gutzeit attributes LeapXpert's 334% revenue growth to the global move toward governed messaging and the rising demand for Communication Data Intelligence.

He said, "Enterprises today understand that unmanaged messaging is both a business risk and a missed opportunity. LeapXpert solves both: we provide governed, compliant communication while turning everyday client conversations into intelligence that improves productivity, decision-making, and client relationships. Being recognized by Deloitte for the second year in a row reflects the trust our customers place in us and the momentum of the category we are leading."

This is the second year that LeapXpert has been ranked as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America.

The recognition follows a series of major industry milestones: LeapXpert was recently named a Visionary for the second consecutive year in the Gartner

Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) - the only communications platform included in the report. Earlier this year, the company also swept the 2025 UC Awards, winning Best Modern Workplace Product and Best Microsoft Teams Solution.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognitions, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the leader in responsible business communication, provides enterprises with peace of mind through governed, compliant, and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables governed and efficient communication between employees and clients through consumer messaging channels, while boosting productivity and decision-making with Communication Intelligence.

The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Asia. Hundreds of enterprise customers, with hundreds of thousands of users in more than 45 countries, depend on LeapXpert daily for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) solutions. For more information, visit https://leapxpert.com.

