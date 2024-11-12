LeapXpert Unveils Industry-First Messaging Security Suite Featuring AI-driven Impersonation Detection

Bundle of Messaging Impersonation Detection™, Antivirus, Anti-malware, and CDR Secure Business Communications over WhatsApp and Other Messaging Channels

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, today announced the launch of its new Messaging Security Package, designed to fortify messaging communications against security threats. As part of this package, LeapXpert is introducing its award-winning Messaging Impersonation Detection™ solution, which utilizes AI to identify and flag impersonation attempts over WhatsApp, WeChat, iMessage, SMS, and LINE in real-time.

The Messaging Security Package, an optional module of The LeapXpert Communications Platform, is the only comprehensive suite of tools aimed at protecting business messaging from various threats at scale. It includes:

Messaging Impersonation Detection: the market's only AI-powered system that learns each client's messaging style to detect anomalies and alert users to potential impersonation attempts over messaging apps.

Antivirus/Antimalware: a solution that monitors, detects, and blocks viruses and malware, scanning all messages and attachments for potential threats.

Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR): a feature that removes all potentially malicious content, ensuring effectiveness against unknown and known threats.

Unlike device endpoint solutions, the antivirus, anti-malware, and CDR solutions intercept and neutralize threats before they reach recipient devices, providing proactive protection across consumer messaging channels.

Messaging Impersonation Detection, launched today, uses AI to analyze a wide range of linguistic and behavioral patterns, including tone, syntax, grammar, emoji usage, and more. The system builds a comprehensive profile of a client's typical messaging behavior. If a message deviates from this established profile, both the enterprise user and the security manager are alerted to the potential threat of impersonation or fraud.

Earlier this year, Cyberport announced that it had hosted a pilot program for HSBC and LeapXpert to tackle the rising cases of fraud, which costs billions annually. LeapXpert's Messaging Impersonation Detection, then in beta, successfully used machine learning to detect anomalies, flag possible fraud through impersonation, and ensure enhanced security for banking transactions. Cyberport reported that there are "ongoing considerations for further exploration of LeapXpert's solution, with the aim of benefiting a larger customer base and the banking industry."

Messaging Impersonation Detection was also the winner of the recent Global Anti-Scam Challenge run by the RegTech Association and National Australia Bank (NAB), further demonstrating its effectiveness and market applicability.

"As organizations increasingly rely on platforms like WhatsApp, iMessage, and other messaging applications to conduct critical business communications, safeguarding these channels from threats becomes essential," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert. "While these messaging platforms offer unparalleled ease and convenience, they were originally built with consumers in mind, not the complex security requirements of enterprises. This is where our new Messaging Security package steps in. With our AI-driven Messaging Impersonation Detection, antivirus, anti-malware, and CDR solutions, enterprises now have a comprehensive toolkit to ensure data governance and security across these channels."

LeapXpert will be showcasing its Messaging Security Package and Messaging Impersonation Detection at XLoD London, November 13-14th, and RegTech Summit New York, November 21st.

For more information about the new Messaging Security Package or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.leapxpert.com/platform/messaging-security/

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables compliant, governed, and secure communication between enterprise employees and their clients across consumer messaging and voice channels, while leveraging Communication Intelligence to enhance front-office employee productivity and decision-making. LeapXpert, a Gartner Cool Vendor, is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Asia. Hundreds of enterprise customers, with hundreds of thousands of users in more than 45 countries, depend on LeapXpert daily for Digital Communications Governance. For more information, visit www.leapxpert.com.

