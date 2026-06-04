Lili Embeds Business Credit Solutions to Help Small Businesses Access Capital Faster

Apply in minutes, fast decisions without impact to business credit score *, and seamless access directly inside the Lili platform: New integrated financing offering expands access to capital through partner-powered options inside Lili

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lili, the award winning online banking platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the US, announces the launch of integrated Business Credit Solutions to help small businesses fund growth, manage cash flow, and move faster when opportunity strikes. The new offering provides businesses with access to a revolving line of credit available directly within the Lili platform, along with additional financing options through Lili's partner network.

Lili's credit solutions will be powered through new partnerships with Fundbox, Lendio and more, giving Lili customers access to fast, flexible credit solutions with a broad range of funding based on their business needs.

The new offering allows eligible customers to apply in minutes, receive a fast decision without impact to their business credit score*, and draw funds directly into their Lili business checking account if approved. The solution is designed to support everything from smoothing short term cash flow gaps to investing in long term growth.

Small businesses continue to face a persistent funding gap. Accessing capital is often slow, fragmented, and expensive, not working at the pace businesses are scaling today - forcing owners to delay hiring, inventory purchases, and expansion plans. Lili's new Business Credit Solutions are built to remove that friction by embedding financing directly into the financial tools business owners already use every day. By embedding credit solutions directly into the platform, Lili eliminates the need for time consuming paperwork, separate applications and disconnected lenders, making access to capital simpler and more transparent.

According to a recent Goldman Sachs survey, 81 percent of small business owners who applied for credit solutions found the process challenging, and nearly half were forced to stop expanding due to lack of access to capital. At the same time, more than half reported that current interest rates made traditional loans unaffordable.

Earlier this year, Lili announced a major shift in its offering as it moves upmarket to serve growing, multi employee small businesses. In 2025, the company introduced its BusinessBuild Program in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, helping businesses build and monitor their business credit profile directly from their Lili account so they can improve access to capital over time.

"Access to capital is one of the biggest challenges that small business owners face," said Lilac Bar David, Co-Founder and CEO of Lili. "The process is often slow and fragmented, forcing businesses to delay decisions and miss opportunities. By embedding credit solutions directly into the Lili platform, we're making it easier for our customers to access flexible funding options with more speed and clarity so they can keep moving their business forward."

"Lili has built something genuinely trusted by its customers, and embedding Fundbox's credit infrastructure directly into that experience is exactly how we believe access to capital should work", said Anchit Singh, Chief Business Officer at Fundbox. "We're proud to be powering this next chapter for Lili's customers and look forward to helping more small businesses move faster."

* Filling out an application for business funding and submitting to our funding partners will not impact your personal credit score, but, depending on the product, accepting an offer may result in a hard inquiry. All content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute professional advice.

**Funding is provided by Fundbox, an external third-party provider, or its bank partner, Lead Bank. All financing is subject to credit approval of a completed application. Fundbox and its bank partners base loan eligibility on their respective credit and risk policies, applicable legal requirements, and other business considerations. Financing may not be available in all states and may be subject to local restrictions where applicable. All loans are subject to credit approval and applicable terms and conditions. Borrowing involves fixed repayment obligations and applicable interest and/or fees. Approval timing based on typical experience; actual decision and funding times may vary.

About Lili

Lili is an online business banking platform built for small business owners, offering advanced online backing with no monthly fees, high-yield savings, access to capital, and integrated tools that help businesses as they grow. Founded by Lilac Bar David and Liran Zelkha and Backed by Group 11, Foundation Capital, AltaIR Capital, Primary Venture Partners, Torch Capital, Target Global and Zeev Ventures, Lili is headquartered in New York and serves customers in all 50 states. Banking services are provided by Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC. To learn more, visit lili.co.

Lili is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is the pioneer of embedded capital products for SMBs, offering fast, simple access to credit through the tools businesses already use. Since 2013, Fundbox has helped over 170,000 small businesses unlock more than $6.5 billion in capital. As a leading capital infrastructure provider behind the digital SMB economy, Fundbox is focused on enabling platforms to embed financial tools directly into their user experiences.

About Lendio

Lendio's AI-driven origination platform powers the end-to-end lending journey for lenders and companies serving small businesses. By combining full-funnel automation, embedded financing, and connected data intelligence, Lendio delivers faster, smarter funding, measurable growth, and stronger ROI across our ecosystem, while unlocking billions in underserved capital.

SOURCE Lili